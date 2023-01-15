Fallon Sherrock misses out on PDC Tour card after early exit on last day of Q-School Final Stage

Fallon Sherrock missed out on earning her PDC Tour card via Qualifying School

Fallon Sherrock has missed out on securing her PDC Tour card after suffering an early exit on the last day of the PDC Qualifying School's Final Stage in Milton Keynes.

The Women's World Matchplay winner began the fourth and final day sitting 10th in the Order of Merit, knowing the top-nine players at the end of Sunday's action guaranteed a spot on the pro tour next season.

Sherrock earned three points for her performance on Thursday, where she won four matches before losing 6-4 to Stephen Burton in the quarter-finals, then lost in the first round to Darryl Pilgrim a day later.

The 28-year-old restored her hopes of earning her card with a run to the last-16 in Saturday's action, where she won three times ahead of a 6-3 loss to Lee Evans, only to make a last-64 exit on the final day against Robert Collins.

Fallon Sherrock will not hold a PDC Tour card in 2023/24

Sherrock opened with a 14-dart hold but lost her next three legs as Collins took control, with three maximums and a 96.32 average not enough to prevent a 6-3 loss and a disappointing end to the week.

Defeat leaves Sherrock stranded on five points in the UK Order of Merit, which will not be enough to earn a PDC Tour card for 2023/24. A further 10 players after Sunday's action will also secure Tour Cards from the European Qualifying School Order of Merit.

More to follow...