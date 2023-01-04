Darts in 2023: Key dates and fixtures for year ahead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen was one dart away from a nine-darter before Michael Smith completed the achievement in the World Championship final Michael van Gerwen was one dart away from a nine-darter before Michael Smith completed the achievement in the World Championship final

Following Michael Smith's dramatic win at the World Darts Championship, we take a look ahead at all the darting action still to come in 2023.

After the Bahrain, Nordic and Cazoo Masters later this month, the weekly drama of the Premier League returns from 2 February and will conclude in London in May, all live on Sky Sports.

Josh Rock stunned Michael van Gerwen with a nine-darter at the Grand Slam of Darts before the Dutchman went on to win 10-8 in a classic

There could be some new faces in the competition this year after youngster Josh Rock's hugely impressive end to 2022, with Germany's Gabriel Clemens putting his hand up for a spot after an impressive run at the World Darts Championship.

The competition will also see Smith and Michael van Gerwen go head to head once again as their new rivalry continues to grow, with automatic qualifiers Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright hoping to put a stop the supremacy of the Michaels.

The World Matchplay then follows from July 15-12 in Blackpool, with both the men's and women's tournament, which will feature Fallon Sherrock and upcoming star Beau Greaves, from the Winter Gardens being shown live on Sky Sports.

Beau Greaves makes her entrance to the stage ahead of her debut at Alexandra Palace

Van Gerwen will be looking to defend his title at the Winter Gardens before heading to Leicester in October to keep hold of the World Grand Prix of Darts title, with stops at the New Zealand Darts Masters, New South Wales Darts Masters, and Jack's World Series of Darts Finals in between.

Highlights of the World Grand Prix final which saw Michael van Gerwen win his sixth title despite a spirited fightback from Nathan Aspinall

The darting year will then close with a double-defence for Smith as the Grand Slam of Darts takes place in Wolverhampton from November 11-19 before the world's best players return to Ally Pally for the start of next year's World Championship.

2023 Darts Schedule

January 12-13 Bahrain Darts Masters - Bahrain International Circuit

January 20-21 Nordic Darts Masters - Forum Copenhagen

January 27-29 Cazoo Masters - Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

February 2 - Cazoo Premier League Night One - SSE Arena, Belfast

February 9 - Cazoo Premier League Night Two - Cardiff International Arena

February 16 - Cazoo Premier League Night Three - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

February 23 - Cazoo Premier League Night Four - 3Arena, Dublin

March 2 - Cazoo Premier League Night Five - Westpoint Arena, Exeter

March 3-5 - Cazoo UK Open - Butlin's Minehead Resort

March 9 - Cazoo Premier League Night Six - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

March 16 - Cazoo Premier League Night Seven - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

March 23 - Cazoo Premier League Night Eight - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

March 30 - Cazoo Premier League Night Nine - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

April 6 - Cazoo Premier League Night Ten - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

April 13 - Cazoo Premier League Night 11 - Brighton Centre

April 20 - Cazoo Premier League Night 12 - Rotterdam Ahoy

April 27 - Cazoo Premier League Night 13 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 4 - Cazoo Premier League Night 14 - AO Arena, Manchester

May 11 - Cazoo Premier League Night 15 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

May 18 - Cazoo Premier League Night 16 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

May 25 - Cazoo Premier League Play-Offs - The O2, London

June 2-3 - US Darts Masters - Madison Square Garden, New York

June 15-18 - Cazoo World Cup of Darts - Eissporthalle, Frankfurt

July 15-23 - Betfred World Matchplay - Winter Gardens, Blackpool

July 23 - Betfred Women's World Matchplay - Winter Gardens, Blackpool

August 4-5 - New Zealand Darts Masters - Globox Arena, Hamilton

August 11-12 - New South Wales Darts Masters - WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

September 15-17 - Jack's World Series of Darts Finals - AFAS Live, Amsterdam

October 2-8 - BoyleSports World Grand Prix - Morningside Arena, Leicester

October 26-29 - Cazoo European Championship - Westfalenhalle, Dortmund

November 11-19 - Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts - Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton

November 24-26 - Cazoo Players Championship Finals - Butlin's Minehead Resort

December (Dates TBC) - Cazoo World Darts Championship - Alexandra Palace, London