Darts in 2023: Key dates and fixtures for year ahead
All the key details for every darts tournament in 2023; the Premier League returns in 2023 as the SSE Arena in Belfast hosts the first of 17 individual venues from February 2 with the Play-Offs returning to The O2 in London on May 25
Last Updated: 06/01/23 11:54am
Following Michael Smith's dramatic win at the World Darts Championship, we take a look ahead at all the darting action still to come in 2023.
After the Bahrain, Nordic and Cazoo Masters later this month, the weekly drama of the Premier League returns from 2 February and will conclude in London in May, all live on Sky Sports.
There could be some new faces in the competition this year after youngster Josh Rock's hugely impressive end to 2022, with Germany's Gabriel Clemens putting his hand up for a spot after an impressive run at the World Darts Championship.
The competition will also see Smith and Michael van Gerwen go head to head once again as their new rivalry continues to grow, with automatic qualifiers Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright hoping to put a stop the supremacy of the Michaels.
The World Matchplay then follows from July 15-12 in Blackpool, with both the men's and women's tournament, which will feature Fallon Sherrock and upcoming star Beau Greaves, from the Winter Gardens being shown live on Sky Sports.
Van Gerwen will be looking to defend his title at the Winter Gardens before heading to Leicester in October to keep hold of the World Grand Prix of Darts title, with stops at the New Zealand Darts Masters, New South Wales Darts Masters, and Jack's World Series of Darts Finals in between.
The darting year will then close with a double-defence for Smith as the Grand Slam of Darts takes place in Wolverhampton from November 11-19 before the world's best players return to Ally Pally for the start of next year's World Championship.
2023 Darts Schedule
January 12-13 Bahrain Darts Masters - Bahrain International Circuit
January 20-21 Nordic Darts Masters - Forum Copenhagen
January 27-29 Cazoo Masters - Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
February 2 - Cazoo Premier League Night One - SSE Arena, Belfast
February 9 - Cazoo Premier League Night Two - Cardiff International Arena
February 16 - Cazoo Premier League Night Three - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
February 23 - Cazoo Premier League Night Four - 3Arena, Dublin
March 2 - Cazoo Premier League Night Five - Westpoint Arena, Exeter
March 3-5 - Cazoo UK Open - Butlin's Minehead Resort
March 9 - Cazoo Premier League Night Six - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
March 16 - Cazoo Premier League Night Seven - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
March 23 - Cazoo Premier League Night Eight - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
March 30 - Cazoo Premier League Night Nine - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
April 6 - Cazoo Premier League Night Ten - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
April 13 - Cazoo Premier League Night 11 - Brighton Centre
April 20 - Cazoo Premier League Night 12 - Rotterdam Ahoy
April 27 - Cazoo Premier League Night 13 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
May 4 - Cazoo Premier League Night 14 - AO Arena, Manchester
May 11 - Cazoo Premier League Night 15 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
May 18 - Cazoo Premier League Night 16 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
May 25 - Cazoo Premier League Play-Offs - The O2, London
June 2-3 - US Darts Masters - Madison Square Garden, New York
June 15-18 - Cazoo World Cup of Darts - Eissporthalle, Frankfurt
July 15-23 - Betfred World Matchplay - Winter Gardens, Blackpool
July 23 - Betfred Women's World Matchplay - Winter Gardens, Blackpool
August 4-5 - New Zealand Darts Masters - Globox Arena, Hamilton
August 11-12 - New South Wales Darts Masters - WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
September 15-17 - Jack's World Series of Darts Finals - AFAS Live, Amsterdam
October 2-8 - BoyleSports World Grand Prix - Morningside Arena, Leicester
October 26-29 - Cazoo European Championship - Westfalenhalle, Dortmund
November 11-19 - Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts - Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton
November 24-26 - Cazoo Players Championship Finals - Butlin's Minehead Resort
December (Dates TBC) - Cazoo World Darts Championship - Alexandra Palace, London