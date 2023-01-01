Why 2023 is an unmissable year on Sky Sports: Premier League, Ryder Cup & The Ashes

As the New Year begins, we take a look ahead at the thrilling line-up of action to come on Sky Sports in 2023.

Whether it's the second half of the domestic football season, the return of Formula 1, or a huge boxing fight night, we have you covered over the next 12 months.

English cricket has a home Ashes summer and two World Cups to look forward to, while after nine golf majors, the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup return to Europe in September.

There's also the return of tennis to Sky Sports, the climax of the World Darts Championship and the best US action from the NFL and NBA.

Can Arsenal maintain Premier League challenge?

It is all to play for in the Premier League going into 2023.

Arsenal's return to title contention has added a thrilling dynamic to the season, with Mikel Arteta's young side hoping to hold off an inevitably strong Manchester City during the second half of the campaign.

There's plenty to play for behind them, with Newcastle threatening to break into the top four as Chelsea and Liverpool look to recover from disappointing starts to the season.

Jurgen Klopp has already secured the January transfer window addition of Dutch star Cody Gakpo for Liverpool, with more signings sure to follow after the unprecedented interruption of the World Cup.

Is the Carabao Cup heading for a Manchester derby at Wembley?

Also to come is the conclusion of the Carabao Cup, with Manchester City seeking to regain the trophy after a four-year streak of triumphs was ended by Liverpool last year.

Potentially standing in their way are neighbours Manchester United, who have also made it through to the last eight and received a favourable home draw against League One Charlton.

All the remaining games, including the February 26 Wembley final, which could provide Erik ten Hag with the chance to win his first trophy at United, will be live on Sky Sports.

There is also the question of who will be in the Premier League next season, with Burnley and Sheffield United currently the clear favourites to earn promotion from the Championship. There's also live coverage from the conclusion of the League One and League Two season, including the guaranteed drama of the play-offs.

WSL set for thrilling title race

The Women's Super League season goes into 2023 wonderfully poised, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United closely grouped in the title race.

You can watch the inevitable twists and turns unfold live on Sky Sports, as Chelsea look to secure a fourth successive WSL crown.

Many of the heroes of England's victorious European Championship side will be in the thick of a contest that will play out in front of more spectators than ever, with the WSL enjoying record crowds off the back of the Lionesses' success.

Old Firm clash to set tone in Scotland

The New Year will kick-off with a mouth-watering clash between Rangers and Celtic on January 2 in the first three Old Firm clashes in 2023 live on Sky Sports. Nine points currently separate Scotland's top two but with Michael Beale turning around Rangers' form, could we be in store for a tense title race?

There will be plenty of twists and turns across the Scottish Premiership as Aberdeen, Hearts, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Hibernian and Livingston battle to secure a top-six finish, plus potentially European football. Meanwhile, the likes of Kilmarnock, Ross County, Dundee United and Motherwell are battling to move away from the bottom two and a relegation play-off final.

For the first time, the Scottish Women's Premier League is live on Sky Sports too and after their victory in the Sky Sports Cup final, Rangers have their sights on a domestic treble. Standing in their way of retaining the SWPL title are the likes of Glasgow City and Celtic in what will be another dramatic second half of the season.

Can Hamilton deny Verstappen hat-trick?

After Max Verstappen sealed a second successive world championship for Red Bull in 2022, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are more motivated than ever to respond in 2023.

Throw a resurgent Ferrari - under new management - into the mix, and Formula 1 could be set for an absolutely thrilling season.

With a record 23-race schedule, including six Sprint weekends, there will be no shortage of entertainment when the campaign gets underway in March, with every session live on Sky Sports.

Highlights will undoubtedly include the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July and F1's debut in Las Vegas in the penultimate race of the season in November.

Eubank Jr vs Smith to kick off huge year of boxing

Insults will be volleyed, leather will be thrown, rivalries will come to fruition, boxing will star at the forefront of the sporting landscape once more. Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith raise the curtain on 2023 when they meet on January 21 in Manchester, where a potentially career-defining night awaits as the two seek to keep their world title aspirations alive.

Richard Riakporhe will look to take another step towards a long-awaited cruiserweight world title opportunity on the same night when he faces Krzysztof Głowacki, while Joseph Parker begins his mission to re-establish himself among the world's heavyweight title contenders when he takes on Jack Massey in his first outing since losing to Joe Joyce.

One of the stories of 2022 will extend into the New Year when Jack Catterall seeks revenge following his controversial defeat to Josh Taylor last February. The spotlight returned to another case of divisive judging when Catterall lost a split decision against then undisputed world champion Taylor despite out-landing his opponent as evidently the more dominant fighter throughout the contest. Taylor has since defended his victory and underlined his belief that he did enough to win, while Catterall has spent the best part of the year with his eyes fixated on a rematch.

Undisputed champion Claressa Shields and long-term rival Savannah Marshall could yet meet again in a rematch following their thrilling encounter on a historic night at The O2 in October, Natasha Jonas could look to build on an incredible 2022 by pursuing her own 'undisputed' status and the likes of Caroline Dubois and Lauren Price will continue their rise after perfect starts to their professional careers.

Adam Azim and Ben Whittaker will meanwhile make further strides in their development as two of British boxing's most exciting prospects.

England out to regain Ashes, plus quest for more World Cup glory

With two World Cups and a home Ashes summer, 2023 promises to be a special year for cricket lovers. The first major tournament of the year comes in February, as England's women attempt to claim the trophy for the first time since the inaugural edition of the competition in 2009. After leading England to the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2022, Heather Knight will be looking to take her side one step further in South Africa.

Then comes an Ashes summer, as England's women and men both host Australia. The contests will run concurrently across June and July as the women play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is, while the men face off over five Tests.

Both England teams will be involved in several other bilateral series, with New Zealand, Ireland and Sri Lanka the other sides visiting.

An action-packed summer of domestic cricket on Sky Sports will feature the return of The Hundred for its third edition, with the best players from all over the world sure to create more thrilling memories.

Then last, but certainly not least, comes England's defence of the Cricket World Cup following their memorable home triumph in 2019. This time the tournament takes place in India, where Jos Buttler's side will be looking to preserve their status as both 20-over and 50-over world champions.

Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup follow majors

It's a year to savour for golf fans. In addition to all nine majors being shown live on Sky Sports, there is the bonus of the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup following just a week apart in September.

The men's majors kick off the with The Masters at Augusta in April, where world No 1 Rory McIlroy will resume his quest to complete a career Grand Slam. The PGA Championship follows from Oak Hill Country Club in May, before Matt Fitzpatrick defends his US Open title at the Los Angeles Country Club in June. Finally, the 151st Open Championship will be held in July at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy was the champion last time the venue hosted the tournament in 2014.

In the women's game, there is hope that a four-year streak without a British major champion can come to an end, starting at the Chevron Championship in April. The PGA Championship follows in June, before the US Open and The Evian Championship following in July. Tadworth's Walton Heath Golf Club will then host the final major of the year, the AIG Women's Open.

Those tournaments, along with all the best action from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, is the biggest golfing appetiser one could imagine, before Europe and the USA go head-to-head in September.

The Solheim Cup takes centre stage first from September 22-24 in Andalucia, Spain as Europe seek to build on just a second-ever away victory at the 2021 edition of the competition in Ohio. The following weekend the attention moves to Italy, where Europe will be attempting to win back the Ryder Cup under the leadership of Luke Donald.

Darts to get 2023 off to a flyer

Darts is the sport that delivers its best moments earliest in the calendar year, with the final three rounds of the World Championship to play out over the first three days of January.

Michael van Gerwen is the favourite to claim his fourth title at Alexandra Palace, but the likes of Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price will undoubtedly push the Dutchman all the way.

Following on from the World Darts Championship will be the weekly drama of the Premier League, which begins in February and will conclude at in London in May. There could be a new face in the competition this year after youngster Josh Rock's hugely impressive end to 2022.

The World Matchplay follows in July from Blackpool, with both the men's and women's tournament, which will feature Fallon Sherrock and upcoming star Beau Greaves, from Winter Gardens being shown live on Sky Sports.

The darting year will then close with the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton before the world's best players return to Ally Pally for the start of next year's World Championship.

US Open tennis returns to Sky Sports

Tennis is back on Sky Sports! After producing many historic moments on our channels between 1991 and 2015, including Andy Murray's maiden Grand Slam triumph in 2012, the US Open returns in 2023.

The final major of the year will be on Sky Sports for the next five years and promises to provide plenty of interest for fans of British tennis.

Murray will be continuing his quest for one last big run at a Slam, while Cameron Norrie has established himself as a regular contender at the biggest events. They'll have to get past Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.

After her stunning 2021 triumph in New York, Emma Raducanu is looking to return to the top of the women's game. American teenage star Coco Gauff promises to be among the contenders as she seeks to win her home Slam for the first time.

Super Bowl takes centre stage before NBA playoffs

The 2022 NFL season reaches its climax at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Sunday February 12, but there is plenty of football to be played before then as 32 teams are whittled down to two. The final day of the regular season takes place on Sunday January 8, paving the way for Wild Card weekend and the Divisional Round over the following two weeks before the AFC and NFC Conference Championship games on January 29 decide who will meet for the Lombardi Trophy.

Football never sleeps, though. Beyond the Super Bowl the league looks ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, where quarterback Bryce Youngs leads the way as the top prospect. Before you know it preseason action is back underway in August after an annual dose of Hard Knocks, followed by the start of the 2023 campaign in September.

Elsewhere the NBA campaign closes in on its conclusion, with the regular season due to finish on April 9 ahead of the playoffs from April 15 and the start of the NBA Finals on June 1. The home stretch also includes a trip to Paris as the Chicago Bulls face the Detroit Pistons on January 19.

Then comes the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, where the astronomically-regarded Victor Wembanyama is primed to fall as the undisputed No 1 pick and one of the league's most enthralling prospects in recent memory.

Super League, Netball World Cup & Royal Ascot

St Helens will be chasing more history when the 2023 Super League season gets underway in February, as they seek a record-extending fifth successive title.

The champions will be absent for the opening weekend though, as they test themselves in Australia against the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

Also looking to cause a stir this season will be newly-promoted Leigh, who have changed their name from the Centurions to the Leopards.

After missing out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games, England's Roses are out for silverware at the 2023 Netball World Cup.

South Africa are the hosts in late July and early August, with Wales and Scotland also having qualified for the tournament.

Sky Sports Racing's offering of world-class international action continues in 2023 with unmissable live coverage of the very best on the flat and over jumps.

The Lingfield Winter Million festival was a roaring success in its inaugural year and returns on January 20-22, showcasing both codes and with £1m in prize money up for grabs.

Ascot remains one of the jewels in racing's crown and you can watch every race from the famous track live on Sky Sports Racing, including February's Ascot Chase meeting and, of course, the five-day bonanza that is Royal Ascot in June.

The Group-level races come thick and fast as the flat season reaches a crescendo, starring the St Leger at Doncaster - the final British Classic of the year - the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Paris, British Champions Day at Ascot and the Breeders' Cup in America.