Luke Littler: Teenager will be in Premier League finals even if he doesn't win a night, says Colin Lloyd.

Colin Lloyd believes Luke Littler's consistency will see him in Premier League Finals night, even if he doesn't pick up a nightly win.

Littler currently sits second in the Premier League table after Night Five, joint on points with Rob Cross, even though he is yet to win in a final.

The Warrington man lost in the final on week two, semi-finals on week one, four, and five, and lost out in the quarters on week three, meaning he has picked up points on four of the five weeks.

Speaking on the Love The Darts Podcast, Lloyd insisted that Littler will be in the top four come finals night if he continues to show the "fantastic" darts and consistency we have become accustomed too, with the points he is accumulating being more than enough to seal his spot.

"The nice thing about Luke Littler is, he may only be 17-years-old, he is so in control of his emotions that I don't think he is putting the pressure on himself to say 'I have got to do this, I have got to do that'," said Lloyd.

"He turns up, he puts in fantastic performances and if those performances are good enough, he gets results.

"It is interesting to see that even with all the damage that he has done, he has started using a new set of darts.

"It is not doing him any harm and he is still pulling out shots from everywhere.

"Of course it would be nice for him to win just one night, he would love to win just one night, but where he is so consistent, I don't think he has to because I think he will still be there or thereabouts because of the consistency he has shown through the Premier League.

"If he keeps that consistency going, he will be there Finals night."

