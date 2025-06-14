World Cup of Darts: Favourites Luke Littler and Luke Humphries STUNNED by Germany

World Cup of Darts title favourites Luke Humphries and Luke Littler suffered a seismic shock at the hands of German duo Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko in the last 16.

The world's top two players slipped to an 8-4 second round defeat at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, where Schindler and Pietreczko made the most of the backing of a partisan home crowd to seal a comprehensive victory.

Littler and Humphries, who both received MBEs in the King's Birthday Honours, were made to pay for missed doubles with 18-year-old Littler in particular turning in an off-colour display in a country where he has endured previous disappointments.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries and Luke Littler make their entrance to the World Cup of Darts for England to a chorus of boos in Frankfurt!

World Cup of Darts - Second Round results Afternoon Session Czechia 8-3 Malaysia Hong Kong 8-4 Sweden Republic of Ireland 8-3 Switzerland Northern Ireland 8-2 South Africa Evening Session Wales 8-2 Philippines Netherlands 8-0 Scotland Germany 8-4 England Australia 8-1 Argentina

A delighted Schindler, who had insisted in advance that the English duo were "beatable", told Sky Sports: "I was right because we believed in ourselves.

"We believed in ourselves, and that was the key," declared Schindler. "The double 16s from Ricardo when it mattered just went in, so we're really happy.

"This is a big win for us. German darts is in good shape right now, and we're pushing forward as much as we can."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ricardo Pietreczko and Martin Schindler give their reaction after Germany beat England

Booed by the home crowd during the walk-on, Littler started nervously and the Germans took the first two legs, but his 123 checkout got England on the board before a 64 finish levelled it up at 2-2.

However, the teenager missed three darts at a double in the fifth leg to allow Pietreczko to win it with a spectacular 106 finish and another in the sixth as the Germans restored their advantage. And, after Humphries had hit 25 rather than bull going for 122, they went in at the break 5-2 ahead.

Pietreczko took out 101 after the resumption before Germany went 7-2 up and although Littler and Humphries took the next two, they eventually succumbed as a return of just four doubles from the 11 chances they created ultimately proved costly.

Schindler later added: "We don't approve the whistling and booing but it's not getting easier for us because our opponents are getting booed or whistled so we still need to go up there and perform and we've done that today.

"Both Lukes have been struggling it seems to me but the day is done and we're happy that we've won that one."

Tale of the Tape

Mardle: Pressure got to Luke and Luke - they buckled

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle reflected on Germany's stunning win over England

Wayne Mardle, speaking to Sky Sports' Emma Paton after England's defeat, said: "It was astonishing. It was outstanding. And what was amazing was the way that Martin and Ricardo went about their business from leg one to the very end.

"They never excelled at any moment with, like, an 11 or 12 darter against the throw. But when they had their chances, they took them. They never dropped off for a millisecond.

"Every time England won a leg, it was like it was earned. It really was earned.

"Luke and Luke, no doubt, were feeling the stresses and strains of being massive favourites and to go on about how good Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis were, they just made it look easy - that's how difficult World Cup pairings can be.

"The pressure got to them at some point, Luke and Luke, and they buckled. Their opponents didn't, and full credit to Martin and Ricardo there.

Image: Humphries consoled Littler after defeat at the Eissporthalle

"Playing for your country is different than playing for yourself," added 'Hawaii 501'. "Playing with a teammate is different than playing just by yourself.

"The rhythm that you get in is different. Luke Humphries having won it last year with Michael Smith, I thought would give him confidence, knowing what it's all about. But when you're under pressure, you're under pressure.

"You can't just think: 'I've been here before, it's fine.' You can't do that."

Germany's reward is a quarter-final tie against 2022 champions Australia, who routed Argentina 8-1 with Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock proving too strong for Jesus Salate and Victor Guillin despite missing 21 of their 29 attempts at doubles.

Two-time winners Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton secured Wales' passage with a resounding 8-2 win over the Philippines.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Clayton and Gerywn Price give their reaction after guiding Wales past Philippines

The Welsh pair, who claimed the crown in 2020 and 2023, powered their way through to a last-eight clash with Hong Kong with the minimum of fuss despite the first three legs going against the darts.

"It's a great start. We did a job tonight, and that's all that counts," insisted Welsh No 1 Clayton.

"When you get to this stage of the tournament, every game is tough, but we're confident in our game.

"We're here to win this cup and we always play well together, so look out!"

📊 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹 World Cup of Darts Day 3

103.43 Price



103.06 van Veen



101.91 Leung



99.24 Sedlacek



98.69 Carolissen



96.71 Nebrida



96.46 Noppert



96.18 Schindler



96.14 Rock



94.82 Humphries



94.79 Shah



92.22 Littler



91.64 Pietreczko



91.03 Clayton



Dutch whitewash Scottish icons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Every checkout as the Netherlands hammer Scotland...

Scotland's Peter Wright and Gary Anderson found themselves on the wrong end of a demolition job as they went down 8-0 to the Netherlands in just 15 minutes.

Danny Noppert and World Youth Champion Gian Van Veen, who took out 130 to claim the fourth leg on Scotland's throw, were in inspired form, averaging 100.2 and converting eight of the 12 darts they had at doubles to breeze through to a meeting with Czechia.

"We both felt great in practice today and we played a phenomenal game tonight," claimed Van Veen, who is enjoying a dream World Cup debut.

"I said to Danny earlier: 'We're yet to drop a leg, let's keep it that way', but of course that was a joke!

"Before tonight I had never beaten Peter or Gary. They are two legends of the game, so to do the double and beat them both is amazing!"

William O'Connor and Keane Barry eased the Republic of Ireland to a showdown with neighbours Northern Ireland after an 8-3 victory over Switzerland in which they were always in control.

Rock: Petersen poured drink over Gurney's case

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Rock felt Devon Petersen was disrespectful after he poured drink on to Daryl Gurney's darts case during their match

Northern Ireland were comfortable winners over South Africa as Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney eased them to an 8-2 success.

However, Rock felt Devon Petersen was disrespectful after he poured drink on to Gurney's darts case during their match.

"It got off [was feisty] from the start. Devon started talking and it got me fired up," said Rock.

"Then he decided to pour a bit of drink over Daryl's case. That was a wee bit disrespectful in my eyes, but we got the win and that's the main thing.

"We're all here for one reason: playing for your country so it's extra pressure on your back. Playing for your country is a massive passion for me, not many people have the opportunity to do it."

Elsewhere, there were wins for Czechia over Malaysia and Hong Kong against Sweden.

Following the completion of Saturday's second round, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place during a bumper double session on Sunday, as the remaining eight nations compete for the prestigious title at the Eissporthalle.

Sunday June 15

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Quarter-Finals

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

Germany vs Australia

Wales vs Hong Kong

Netherlands vs Czechia

All matches first to 8 legs

Evening Session (6pm)

Semi-Finals

Germany/Australia vs Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland

Wales/Hong Kong vs Netherlands/Czechia

All matches first to 8 legs

Final

First to 10 legs

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW