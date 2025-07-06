 Skip to content

Poland Darts Masters 2025: Schedule, format, draw as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price compete

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall were among stars in action at Poland Darts Masters; watch the Betfred World Matchplay from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens live on Sky Sports

Gerwyn Price won the 2025 Poland Darts Masters
Gerwyn Price triumphed 8-7 against Stephen Bunting in a deciding leg shootout in the final of the Poland Darts Masters in Gliwice.

Following thrilling stops in Bahrain, Den Bosch, Copenhagen and New York, the fifth World Series of Darts event of the year in Gliwice saw 16 elite players battle it out at the PreZero Arena.

Defending champion Luke Littler lost to Bunting in the semi-finals and 2023 winner Michael van Gerwen was beaten by Rob Cross in the quarter-finals.

Home favourite Krzysztof Ratajski flies the flag for Poland in Gliwice (Simon O'Connor/PDC)
2025 Poland Darts Masters

Friday July 4 (from 6pm UK time)

First round (best-of-11 legs)

Chris Dobey 6-1 Gyorgy Jehirszki
(2) Gerwyn Price 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki
(3) Rob Cross 6-2 Krzysztof Kciuk
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Pero Ljubic
(1) Stephen Bunting 6-3 Tytus Kanik
Luke Littler 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
Jonny Clayton 3-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
(4) Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Radek Szaganski

Saturday July 5 (from 6pm UK time)

Quarter-Finals (best-of-11 legs)
(1) Stephen Bunting 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
(4) Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Luke Littler
(2) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Chris Dobey
(3) Rob Cross 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-Finals (best-of-13 legs)
(1) Stephen Bunting 7-3 Luke Littler
(2) Gerwyn Price 7-3 (3) Rob Cross

Final (best-of-15 legs)
(1) Stephen Bunting 7-8 (2) Gerwyn Price

