Poland Darts Masters 2025: Schedule, format, draw as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price compete
Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall were among stars in action at Poland Darts Masters; watch the Betfred World Matchplay from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens live on Sky Sports
Sunday 6 July 2025 12:12, UK
Gerwyn Price triumphed 8-7 against Stephen Bunting in a deciding leg shootout in the final of the Poland Darts Masters in Gliwice.
Following thrilling stops in Bahrain, Den Bosch, Copenhagen and New York, the fifth World Series of Darts event of the year in Gliwice saw 16 elite players battle it out at the PreZero Arena.
Defending champion Luke Littler lost to Bunting in the semi-finals and 2023 winner Michael van Gerwen was beaten by Rob Cross in the quarter-finals.
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for World Matchplay and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract
2025 Poland Darts Masters
Friday July 4 (from 6pm UK time)
First round (best-of-11 legs)
Chris Dobey 6-1 Gyorgy Jehirszki
(2) Gerwyn Price 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki
(3) Rob Cross 6-2 Krzysztof Kciuk
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Pero Ljubic
(1) Stephen Bunting 6-3 Tytus Kanik
Luke Littler 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
Jonny Clayton 3-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
(4) Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Radek Szaganski
Saturday July 5 (from 6pm UK time)
Quarter-Finals (best-of-11 legs)
(1) Stephen Bunting 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
(4) Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Luke Littler
(2) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Chris Dobey
(3) Rob Cross 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
Semi-Finals (best-of-13 legs)
(1) Stephen Bunting 7-3 Luke Littler
(2) Gerwyn Price 7-3 (3) Rob Cross
Final (best-of-15 legs)
(1) Stephen Bunting 7-8 (2) Gerwyn Price
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with no contract.