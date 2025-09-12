World Series of Darts Finals: Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries, Rob Cross into round two as Stephen Bunting exits

Michael van Gerwen set up a second-round showdown with Rob Cross at the World Series of Darts Finals after edging Wessel Nijman in a thrilling first-round clash in Amsterdam.

Van Gerwen, chasing a record-extending sixth title, overcame a spirited Nijman in a last-leg decider.

Nijman led 2-0, 3-1 and 5-4, but Van Gerwen produced a stunning 132 finish on the bull and survived a match dart before sealing victory with a 174 set-up and double 18, averaging 104.75.

"Wessel is a great player, and his cover shooting was phenomenal," said Van Gerwen. "I felt great the whole game. This was one of my best performances in Holland for a long time."

Luke Humphries also survived two match darts to defeat 2018 champion James Wade in another tense affair.

World No 1 Humphries averaged 99 and fired in legs of 14 and 13 darts to overturn a 5-4 deficit.

Image: Luke Humphries survived two match darts to progress

"It was a strange performance," admitted Humphries. "One minute it was great, the next poor. I'm working my way back into form and I'm pleased to win."

Top seed Stephen Bunting was sent packing by Dutch No 2 Danny Noppert, who now faces World Cup champion Josh Rock.

Noppert won 6-4, while Rock sealed a 6-3 win over Krzysztof Ratajski with a 121 bullseye checkout.

Cross made a winning return to the Netherlands, defeating New Zealand's Haupai Puha 6-3 with a 60 per cent double success rate.

Cross lifted the Dutch Darts Masters title in Den Bosch earlier this year.

Image: Damon Heta set up a second-round tie against Mike De Decker in Amsterdam

Australian No 1 Damon Heta and World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker will meet in round two after beating Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens respectively.

Heta cruised to a 6-1 win, while De Decker overcame Clemens 6-3, despite the German missing double 12 for a nine-darter.

Kevin Doets opened the evening with a narrow win over Jermaine Wattimena, surviving four match darts to earn a Saturday night clash with Humphries.

Friday's evening session

First-round results

Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock

Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen

Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade

Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert

Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha

Round One concludes Saturday afternoon, with reigning champion Luke Littler facing Simon Whitlock.

Former winners Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton meet American duo Danny Lauby and Jason Brandon, while Raymond van Barneveld takes on Norway's Cor Dekker.

Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey, Ross Smith, Peter Wright and Cameron Menzies also enter the fray before the second round unfolds Saturday evening, followed by Sunday's quarter-finals, semis and final.

Saturday's afternoon session

First round (best of 11 legs) - from 11.45am

Chris Dobey vs Luke Woodhouse

Cameron Menzies vs Peter Wright

Jonny Tata vs Ross Smith

Cor Dekker vs Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price vs Danny Lauby

Luke Littler vs Simon Whitlock

Jonny Clayton vs Jason Brandon

Nathan Aspinall vs Dave Chisnall

Confirmed second-round ties

Luke Humphries vs Kevin Doets

Danny Noppert vs Josh Rock

Mike De Decker vs Damon Heta

Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.