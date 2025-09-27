Swiss Darts Trophy: Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting, Raymond van Barneveld reach round three as James Wade exits
Stars battle through to final day of European Tour event with Wade's defeat to Ryan Joyce and Josh Rock's 6-1 loss to Jermaine Wattimena the main shocks on Saturday; watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports from October 6-12 at Leicester's Mattioli Arena
Saturday 27 September 2025 22:41, UK
Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting and Raymond van Barneveld are safely through to the third round of the Swiss Darts Trophy, but James Wade and Josh Rock were knocked out on Saturday.
Top seed Humphries averaged more than 100 in a 6-2 victory over Callan Rydz and pinned six of his seven attempts at double to move through to a meeting with Ryan Searle.
Meanwhile, second seed Bunting also showed some good form in a 6-3 success over Chris Landman, producing a blistering late burst with legs of 13, 11 and 11 darts to wrap up a 6-3 win.
Dutch legend Van Barneveld won the match of the day as he came through 6-5 in a high-quality contest against Damon Heta, defying a brace of big finishes from the Australian to triumph.
With Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen absent from the field, World No 5 Wade was the third seed for the event in Basel, but he was stunned 6-5 by Ryan Joyce in the opening match of the evening session.
The Machine led 4-3, but lost three of the last four legs to be dumped out of the tournament.
World Cup winner Rock - a European Tour runner-up in Antwerp and Prague this autumn - was also knocked out by a lower-ranked opponent, suffering a 6-1 loss to Jermaine Wattimena, who averaged a remarkable 107.35.
He will face Luke Woodhouse in the next round after he produced a career-best performance to extend Dave Chisnall's losing run on the European Tour, averaging 110.69 and converting 121 and 160 checkouts to record a 6-2 win.
Chisnall's defeat leaves his hopes of World Grand Prix qualification hanging in the balance, with Krzysztof Ratajski now assured of his spot in next week's double-start event, live on Sky Sports.
Ratajski emerged victorious in a compelling deciding-leg clash against World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker, surviving three match darts in the penultimate leg to set up a third-round clash with Bunting.
German No 1 Martin Schindler will take on Jonny Clayton on Finals Day after opening his title defence with a 6-2 victory over his World Cup partner Ricardo Pietreczko.
Ritchie Edhouse receives a bye to round three after Ross Smith withdrew for family reasons.
Round three will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a blockbuster evening session.
Saturday's results
Evening session
Ryan Joyce 6-5 James Wade
Martin Schindler 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko
Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Josh Rock
Luke Humphries 6-2 Callan Rydz
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Damon Heta
Stephen Bunting 6-3 Chris Landman
Chris Dobey 6-4 Mensur Suljovic
Afternoon session
Ryan Searle 6-3 Niels Zonneveld
Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Dave Chisnall
Cor Dekker 6-3 Peter Wright
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Mike De Decker
Rob Cross 6-2 Richard Veenstra
Gian van Veen 6-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Danny Noppert 6-5 William O'Connor
Ritchie Edhouse Bye (Ross Smith withdrawn)
Sunday's schedule
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Luke Humphries v Ryan Searle
Jermaine Wattimena v Luke Woodhouse
Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler
Chris Dobey v Cor Dekker
Stephen Bunting v Krzysztof Ratajski
Raymond van Barneveld v Ritchie Edhouse
Ryan Joyce v Gian van Veen
Rob Cross v Danny Noppert
Evening Session (1800 local time, 1700 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
