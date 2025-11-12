Luke Littler eyeing world No 1 spot as Grand Slam of Darts defence faces knockout test

Luke Littler has his sights set on becoming world No 1 before the conclusion of the Grand Slam of Darts.

The teenage sensation's meteoric rise has taken him from World Championship runner-up on debut as a qualifier to world champion in just two remarkable years.

Littler has revolutionised darts, winning seven major titles by the age of 18, but one accolade - world No 1 - has thus far eluded him.

That honour currently belongs to Luke Humphries but defending Grand Slam champion Littler wants to knock his old adversary off his perch before the end of the tournament.

"It's all down to business now," Littler said after completing his perfect group-stage campaign with victory over Daryl Gurney on Tuesday.

"Now we're out of the groups and hopefully I can go on and defend the title.

"I know Luke [Humphries] is on the other side of the draw. I've not been paying much attention, but I've just got to keep plodding forward, and I know if I do get to the final then I'll be No 1."

Humphries leads Littler in the PDC Order of Merit, but with less than £75,000 in prize money separating them, 'The Nuke' merely needs to reach the final in Wolverhampton to become No 1.

That's because the difference in prize money between winning and finishing runner-up is greater than the gap that currently separates Littler and Humphries in the standings.

The knockouts at the Grand Slam of Darts see an expanded format, with Littler's last-16 tie against Wessel Nijman - live on Sky Sports - a best-of-19 legs contest.

Image: Can Littler overtake Luke Humphries as world No 1?

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final increase to a best-of-31 format, which Littler - who could face Michael van Gerwen or Josh Rock - hopes will bring out the best in his game.

"I hope I do perform better over the longer format, and I'm sure I will. I'll put the practice in," he added.

"I've always said I love coming on stage after a break. I know there will be two crucial breaks, but I think this is where they're going to see the best darts.

"There weren't many good darts in the group stage, but I'm sure I'm going to produce even better."

Littler has stomach for the fight

Sky Sports' Mark Webster:

"Littler is craving the world No 1 spot and defending the title. Littler has been really comfortable in the best-of-nine format. Now it's doubled to first-to-10, I think Littler will get the better of Wessel.

"Littler knows how to battle back, he proved that in the World Matchplay, he never panics and that will set him in good stead. I think he will have too much."

