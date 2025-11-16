Littler crowned world No 1 after reaching Grand Slam of Darts final

Luke Littler's astonishing ascent to darts world No 1 is complete after he booked his place in the 2025 Grand Slam of Darts final.

Littler beat Danny Noppert 16-9 in the semi-final in Wolverhampton, a victory that will be enough to see the 18-year-old overtake Luke Humphries in the PDC Order of Merit as darts' premier player.

It marks the latest achievement in a meteoric rise which has seen the teenage sensation revolutionise the sport.

In the space of just two years, Littler has gone from World Championship runner-up on debut as a qualifier to world champion and world No 1 with seven major titles to his name.

Littler is also now officially the youngest ever PDC world No 1 at 18 years and 299 days, with the previous record being held by Michael van Gerwen at 24 years and 251 days in 2014.

Littler clinched his maiden world title at Alexandra Palace in January, and his 2025 season has continued on a remarkable trajectory.

Three more major titles - the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, and UK Open - were secured, with Littler also savouring success at the Australian Darts Masters, New Zealand Darts Masters, Belgian Darts Open, Flanders Darts Trophy, and Players Championship 32.

And more could yet be to come as he prepares to defend his Grand Slam of Darts title in Sunday's final against Luke Humphries - live on Sky Sports.

"It's not even been two years on the tour and I'm already world number one. That's job done. But now I've got a bigger match later tonight," Littler said.

"I've said it throughout the year that Luke Humphries was the best in the world. Now I am the best in the world.

"It's another Luke vs Luke final, some like it, others don't. It's going to be another brilliant game. I've still not been beaten here. Hopefully I can go back-to-back tonight."

PDC World No 1s Alan Warriner Dennis Priestley Rod Harrington Phil Taylor Peter Manley John Part Colin Lloyd Raymond van Barneveld Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Michael Smith Luke Humphries Luke Littler

A 23-month run comes to an end | This means war!

Humphries confirmed his move into the world No 1 spot back in 2023 by overtaking Michael Smith. He needed to reach the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship in 2023 and did exactly that.

Since then, he obviously clinched the world title against Littler then won the Premier League, World Matchplay, the Masters, the World Cup, and has defended the Players Championships.

However, Littler's run of his own raft of majors means he has done enough to take over from his rival and namesake.

Now, Humphries is motivated to make sure that he is not out of top spot for long and is ready for "war" at the Worlds.

"This could be my last day as world No 1, who knows? But it's not about that tonight, it's about picking up this trophy which really started my career off," Humphries said.

"I know it sounds crazy but I hope he [Littler] wins. He's probably going to take it off me anyway. If Danny wins, that's great for more, but a great final against Luke is a prospect I always enjoy.

"When I get to the Worlds I'll be fighting hard to take it back off him. It's war now! I'm going to try and take it back."

How do the rankings work?

The Werner Rankings Ladder (PDC World Rankings) is based on prize money won over a two-year period by players in ranking tournaments.

That means Humphries has been defending a raft of money from when he went on the run of winning the Grand Prix, Grand Slam, Players Championship, then Worlds.

Meanwhile, Littler has been racking up those tournaments 'Cool Hand' has been trying to clinch.

Prior to the Grand Slam, there was £72,000 separating the two Lukes but by making the final for a second year running, Littler now moves £81,500 in front. If he wins the final, he moves £161,500 ahead.

Webster: Does Humphries dropping to world No 2 matter?

Sky Sports' Mark Webster:

"It was a brilliant display. It's what we associate with Luke Humphries.

"It might be his last time at No 1 for now. Things can change. He's here to win the title and that was title-winning form.

"In the scale of things, does it matter? You're going to keep winning events and put yourself back in the equation."

