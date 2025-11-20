Luke Littler ‘ready for war’ with Luke Humphries from Players Championship Finals to World Darts Championship

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries intend to continue their rivalry through the Players Championship Finals into next month's World Darts Championship.

Littler and Humphries have pulled ahead of their other rivals and hope to meet in yet another final at Alexandra Palace.

Humphries is looking to chase down Littler after losing his world No 1 status to the teenage star, who claimed victory in their latest meeting in the Grand Slam of Darts final earlier this month.

"I'm ready for it," Littler told Sky Sports News. "I think we've been fighting war with each other for the past two years and it's only going to continue. We're only going to get better and we're only going to produce even more.

"There's still many more years left in me and Luke."

Littler added: "If no one's going to stop us, then we're going to continue meeting in these finals. These players obviously need to start turning up because everyone on social media doesn't like seeing me and Luke.

"But we bring the best out of each other and we always put on a show for the fans."

Humphries was also dethroned as world champion by Littler at the start of the year, but he insists losing his status as the world's best player will spur him on.

"When you're playing for something it gives that little bit of an extra push, and I do feel like it did help me a little bit," he told Sky Sports News. "Maybe this world No 2 spot might push me to get that world no 1 spot.

"I've lost three finals on the trot. I want to make a fourth one and not lose it. It's important that, even though I'm not winning, I'm still feeling good coming back from these tournaments, playing well. It gives me that extra push to go into the Worlds.

"Obviously that World Championship is what I desperately want," he added. "Hopefully I can reclaim what I had once two years ago.

"This World Championship is all about trying to be world champion again and put my name in that legacy of being, I think, only the sixth or seventh player to win it more than once."

In contrast, Littler is determined to win two consecutive World Championships. "Defending the Grand Slam, definitely I know myself I can defend a title now, but it's the Worlds, there's 32 more players, it's a longer tournament - I'm looking forward to it," Littler said.

"Definitely going to be some nerves coming in as reigning champion and world No 1 but I'm up for the task.

"It's been 10 years since someone went back to back, which was Gary Anderson," he added. "The players are getting better and better. Hopefully I can close it down and go back to back."

Despite Littler's increasing dominance, Humphries has faith that he remains capable of beating him on the biggest stage of all.

"I just believe in myself," Humphries said. "My spirits are still high, I'm playing some good darts and there's still two majors to go and importantly that World Championship as well, which is the one I really want to win.

"I believe again. I did two years ago when I won it," he concluded. "That confidence is there."