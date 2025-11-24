World Darts Championship draw: Luke Littler begins defence against Darius Labanauskas with Beau Greaves to face Daryl Gurney at Alexandra Palace

Luke Littler will begin his World Darts Championship defence against Darius Labanauskas, with Beau Greaves facing Daryl Gurney and Fallon Sherrock taking on Dave Chisnall in the first round at Alexandra Palace.

World No 1 Littler is the player to beat when the annual festival of darts returns to Ally Pally from December 11 to January 3, live on Sky Sports Darts.

Lithuania's Labanauskas will be the first to try and halt Littler's bid to defend the title - something no player has achieved in a decade.

Women's Series champion Greaves meets world No 22 Gurney, who was one half of the Northern Ireland team that won this year's World Cup of Darts, in one of the standout first-round ties, while Sherrock takes on former semi-finalist Chisnall.

Luke Humphries begins his campaign to reclaim the world crown from Littler against Ted Evetts. Elsewhere, three-time champion Michael van Gerwen opens against Japan's Mitsuhiko Tatsunami, and 2021 winner Gerwyn Price faces Czech talent Adam Gawlas.

Gary Anderson, the last man to successfully defend the title back in 2016, starts his quest for a third world championship against qualifier Adam Hunt.

"I'm very happy [with the draw]," reigning champion Littler told Sky Sports. "Darius is not the quickest player but it's all about getting past that first round. It won't be easy!

"If there are nerves then I know how to cope with them. Last year I didn't have a clue how to cope with them but this year I know what to expect. If nerves come then I'll know how to deal with it.

"I've won the last three majors now but now the big one is around the corner. I'm just looking forward to it. Gary Anderson was the last person to go back-to-back and that was 10 years ago so that's what I'm looking forward to. I'm just excited about getting back on that stage."

A bumper £5m prize pot is on offer at Alexandra Palace, with £1m going to the winner - the biggest payday in darts history. Yet Littler insists his focus is firmly on making history, not money.

"People were saying after the Premier League defeat [to Luke Humphries] was I going to go under the radar and start losing things," Littler added. "I won the World Matchplay and the last three majors now. I've not had a bad patch!

"It's just about going back-to-back and then think about the money afterwards. I've still got to tick off the World Masters in Milton Keynes and the European Championship."

2025/26 PDC World Darts Championship draw

Top half

Luke Littler (1) vs Darius Labanauskas

Mario Vandenbogaerde vs David Davies

Joe Cullen (32) vs Bradley Brooks

Mensur Suljovic vs David Cameron

Damon Heta (16) vs Steve Lennon

Raymond van Berneveld vs Stefan Bellmont

Rob Cross (17) vs Cor Dekker

Ian White vs Mervyn King

Chris Dobey (8) vs Xiaochen Zong

Andrew Gilding vs Cam Crabtree

Luke Woodhouse (25) vs Boris Krcmar

Martin Lukeman vs Max Hopp

Gerwyn Price (9) vs Adam Gawlas

Lukas Wenig vs Wesley Plaisier

Ryan Joyce (24) vs Owen Bates

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Alexis Toylo

Stephen Bunting (4) vs Sebastian Bialecki

Richard Veenstra vs Nitin Kumar

Dirk van Duijvenbode (29) vs Andy Baetens

James Hurrell vs Stowe Buntz

Martin Schindler (13) vs Stephen Burton

Keane Barry vs Tim Pusey

Ryan Searle (20) vs Chris Landman

Brendan Dolan vs Travis Dudeney

Jonny Clayton (5) vs Adam Lipscombe

Dom Taylor vs Oskar Lukasiak

Michael Smith (28) vs Lisa Ashton

Niels Zonneveld vs Haupai Puha

Ross Smith (12) vs Andreas Harrysson

Thibault Tricole vs Motomu Sakai

Dave Chisnall (21) vs Fallon Sherrock

Ricardo Pietreczko vs Jose De Sousa

Bottom half

Luke Humphries (2) vs Ted Evetts

Jeffrey de Graaf vs Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman (31) vs Karel Sedlacek

Gabriel Clemens vs Alex Spellman

Nathan Aspinall (15) vs Lourence Ilagan

Mickey Mansell vs Leonard Gates

Mike De Decker (18) vs David Munyua

Kevin Doets vs Matthew Dennant

James Wade (7) vs Ryusei Azemoto

Rickey Evans vs Man Lok Leung

Cameron Menzies (26) vs Charlie Manby

Matt Campbell vs Adam Sevada

Gian van Veen (10) vs Cristo Reyes

Alan Soutar vs Teemu Harju

Dimitri Van den Bergh (23) vs Darren Beveridge

Madars Razma vs Jamai van den Herik

Michael van Gerwen (3) vs Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

William O'Connor vs Krzysztof Kciuk

Peter Wright (30) vs Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Kim Huybrechts vs Arno Merk

Gary Anderson (14) vs Adam Hunt

Connor Scutt vs Simon Whitlock

Jermaine Wattimena (19) vs Dominik Gruellich

Scott Williams vs Paolo Nebrida

Danny Noppert (6) vs Jurjen van der Velde

Nick Kenny vs Justin Hood

Ritchie Edhouse (27) vs Jonny Tata

Ryan Meikle vs Jesus Salate

Josh Rock (11) vs Gemma Hayter

Niko Springer vs Joe Comito

Daryl Gurney (22) vs Beau Greaves

Callan Rydz vs Patrik Kovacs

When is the 2026 World Darts Championship?

An expanded 2026 tournament begins at Alexandra Palace on Thursday December 11 with four first-round matches on the opening evening.

It kick-starts 13 consecutive days of darts action, with afternoon and evening sessions taking place everyday until December 23 before the competition pauses over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The tournament resumes on December 27, with the third and fourth rounds completed by December 30 before another pause on New Year's Eve.

The quarter-finals are scheduled across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.

The full day-by-day schedule for this year's tournament can be found here.

Full schedule at Alexandra Palace from December 11 - January 3

Thursday December 11 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Friday December 12 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Friday December 12 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Monday December 15 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Monday December 15 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Friday December 19 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Friday December 19 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Monday December 22 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Monday December 22 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm

Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round Three at 7pm

Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm

Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round Three at 7pm

Monday December 29 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm

Monday December 29 - 1 x Round Three and 2 x Round Four at 7pm

Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round Four at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round Four at 7pm

Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-Finals at 12.30pm

Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-Finals at 7pm

Friday January 2 - Semi-Finals at 7.30pm

Saturday January 3 - Final at 8pm

