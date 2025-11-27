Mitchell Lawrie - teen darts sensation who could be next Luke Littler? Meet the Scottish record-breaker...

The question on everyone's lips is who will be the next Luke Littler, but one Scottish teenage sensation has emerged as a contender.

Mitchell Lawrie, 15, will become the youngest participant ever at the WDF World Darts Championship this November, a record previously held by Littler when he competed back in 2022 and made it to the last 16.

As well as his debut appearance at Lakeside, Lawrie will also be in attendance at Alexandra Palace, having qualified for the JDC World Final which will take place amidst Littler's PDC world title defence.

Lawrie nicked another record from Littler just a couple of weeks ago when he became the youngest player to win three senior men's titles after winning the British Open, Welsh Open and Irish Classic in the WDF aged 15 years and four days old.

Littler was 15 years, five months and four days old when he picked up his third title on the WDF, meaning Lawrie has overtaken his record by five months.

What do we know about record-breaking darts prodigy Mitchell Lawrie? Youngest-ever Welsh Open winner (breaking Luke Littler's record)

One of only three male 14-year-olds to win a senior WDF title (along with Littler and Kaya Baysal)

The youngest player to win three WDF titles (breaking Littler's record)

Will be the youngest-ever player to compete in a senior WDF World Championship (breaking Luke Littler's record)

Would be the youngest winner of the men's World Championship at Lakeside (current record held by Jelle Klaasen, 21, in 2006)

Would be the youngest winner of any senior World Championship (Littler, 17, in the PDC in January)

As he looks to claim the WDF title, the teenager starts with a match-up against Tomoya Maruyama in the first round, with second-seeded Jason Brandon waiting.

For Littler, Lawrie is an obvious exciting talent and he has been keeping an eye on his records that he has been chasing down.

"He's a very, very good player at such a young age like myself. Obviously, I think about my record for winning a WDF Open," Littler said.

"So that's another one he has taken off me but he's a very good player.

"It is crazy. He's got to wait years for the development tour.

"But for now, he's just got to keep at it because he's got to wait.

"But there's plenty of opportunities out there for now for tournaments to go and win."

So, what is Littler's advice for Lawrie? He believes he just needs to keep going, taking his opportunities, and making sure his game is the best it can be for when he has the chance to try and join the Development Tour at 16 years of age.

"You have just got to keep your head down. You still have got to keep going," he added.

"Because I think at 14, 15, I was like 'oh it's another year till I can go on the Development Tour'.

"He's definitely thinking the same the way he's been playing. So just keep his head down and yeah you'll be on Tour."

The next Beau Greaves?

Image: Paige Pauling is making waves in the women's game (Photo courtesy of Tamas Kovacs/Hungarian Darts Federation)

The WDF also has the exciting Paige Pauling who, at 17 years of age, is the WDF girls world No 1 and only the second player ever to qualify for the Girls and Women's WDF World Championships.

The first was Sophie McKinlay, who did it last year and made both finals.

If Pauling were to pull off victory, she would become the youngest-ever Women's World Champion and overtake the record set by Greaves who completed it at 18 years, three months, one day in 2022.

Pauling would be 17 years, eight months and 23 days on this year's finals day.

