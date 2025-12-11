World Darts Championship 2026: Luke Littler's time to embrace 'biggest challenge' and Alexandra Palace pressure

The talk has all been about him. The questions have revolved around him. The odds are in his favour. Now, it is time for Luke Littler to deliver at Alexandra Palace once again.

The hype around the teenager from Warrington as he looks to defend his world championship title is unmatched. Many see him winning it as a foregone conclusion. Others see it as a chance to prove the punters, pundits and bookmakers wrong by backing one of the other horses.

To call anyone 'unbeatable' is just a fictitious statement - even the great Phil Taylor lost, occasionally! You can be on an unbeaten run, you can seem like you are unstoppable. But everyone has an off day, everyone has their weaknesses, everyone can have an off night.

Luke Littler's route to retaining his World title

Round 1 - Darius Labanauskas



Round 2 - David Davies or Mario Vandenbogaerde



Round 3 - Joe Cullen, Bradley Brooks or Mensur Suljovic



Last 16 - Damon Heta, Raymond van Barneveld or Rob Cross



Quarter-finals - Chris Dobey or Gerwyn Price



Semi-finals - Stephen Bunting, Jonny Clayton or Michael Smith



Final - Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert or Nathan Aspinall



But, with Littler, it takes a long time of mulling over to decide what could stop him in his tracks at the Worlds.

A format that suits him? Tick! A stage he thrives on? Tick! A draw that leaves the bigger boys competing over the longer format? Tick!

Littler himself will know that the pressure is on to deliver, to become the first back-to-back world champion since Gary Anderson in 2016, to become only the fourth alongside Taylor, Anderson, and 'Jackpot' Adrian Lewis.

"My form says that I could beat anyone right now," said Littler. "Ten years ago, Gary Anderson won back-to-back titles, and ten years later, I'm standing here as the current champion and I'm looking to go back-to-back myself.

"I've got that number one spot now and hopefully I can have another tournament to remember this time around.

"I've won the last three big majors and there's only one more to go in the year. It was my first big tournament at the Worlds, and with the crowd behind me, it feels like home at Ally Pally."

On Thursday night, his defence begins against Lithuanian arrowsmith Darius Labanauskas, live on Sky Sports, and in just three weeks' time, the question will be answered as to whether the world No 1 is going to take himself to even further dizzying heights.

"It could have been easier, but it could have been tougher. Now it's laser-focus on that first game," Littler revealed. "No matter what I average, I just want to get that first win under my belt and then hopefully I can come back and win it again."

Runner-up, champion, now better than ever?

Not many boast a world championship record quite like Littler. A runner-up on his debut to Luke Humphries in a tournament that started what is now known as the 'Luke Littler' effect.

Then, he betters that on attempt number two as he beat Michael van Gerwen in the final to complete the journey from future star to the start of the moment.

Dare I say, he enters the 2026 competition in even scarier form after another year to remember.

Littler is also now officially the youngest ever PDC world No 1 at 18 years and 299 days, with the previous record being held by Michael van Gerwen at 24 years and 251 days in 2014.

Not only that, in 2025 five more major titles - the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, UK Open, Grand Slam, and Players Championship Finals - were secured, with Littler also savouring success at the Australian Darts Masters, New Zealand Darts Masters, Belgian Darts Open, Flanders Darts Trophy, and Players Championship 32.

When he gets into the longer format, when he gets into the big finals, every top-level player has left scratching their head at how to beat him.

That sets some precedent heading into the biggest dance of them all...

Luke Littler in 2025 so far

🏆 World Championships



🏆 UK Open



🏆 World Matchplay



🏆 World Grand Prix



🏆 Grand Slam of Darts



🏆 Players Championship Finals



Next up, the World Championships...



The challenge ahead...

However, Littler is more than aware he has a challenge ahead of him. His biggest rival, Humphries, declared war on him.

"When I get to the Worlds I'll be fighting hard to take it back off him. It's war now! I'm going to try and take it back," Humphries said at the Grand Slam.

"I'm ready for the Worlds now. I'm going to win the Worlds.

"I am [declaring war] because I'm obviously disappointed to lose the last three finals, but I'm playing good and the tiredness crept in at the end there.

"One game a day suits me. We're going to go to war. World Championships, me and him in a final. We're going to see who's the number one there."

Not only that, everybody already has their eyes on a potential quarter-final clash between Littler and Gerwyn Price.

Price boasts a strong record against the world No 1. They have played each other on 19 occasions and Price has won seven of them, Littler picking up 12.

The 'Iceman' has put in strong stints against Littler, at one point claiming a six-match unbeaten streak against the 'Nuke' and so he will have the confidence that if they meet, he can challenge him.

However, he is not meeting the Littler of 18 months ago, he is meeting the Littler of now who has a strong head on his shoulders, has matured personally and in his game, and is "motivated" to keep making more history.

"I was nervous when I wasn't champion, and now I'm coming in as a reigning champion, there's just going to be a bit of nerves, but once I get a few legs on the board, I think I'll be good to go," Littler said.

"I wouldn't say worse, because I know what to expect. If I am nervous and start getting the shakes or something, I know what to do, just got to compose yourself, drink your water backstage. Like I said, there's going to be nerves, 100 per cent.

"It has been 10 years since someone won this back-to-back, so that's what's on my mind, and then I think about the money."

The big question: How to beat him?

So, how exactly do you beat him? That is the question everyone would like answered.

Littler himself has some thoughts...

"Obviously, some people say there isn't (any weaknesses).

"Obviously for myself, it's a double in percentage, it's if my arms there, and my fingers aren't balanced enough.

"So you've got to get better at them doubles and you've got to be able to do that in the first round."

Statistically, the earlier in a competition you meet Littler, the more likely you are to beat him. Over to you, Labanauskas!

There have also been occasions on which he has had slow starts or the crowd being against him has gone against him.

The thing about him is, though, he will always recover. You not only have to pounce but sustain your control and if someone can do that, they will pull off the biggest win of the Worlds.

Can anyone stop him?

Image: Can Gerwyn Price be the player who can stop Littler from winning back-to-back World titles?

For Colin 'Jaws' Lloyd, his trajectory has been something special to watch unfold and now the talk will turn, already, to how he backs it up in 2026.

"In one word, frightening. Yeah, absolutely frightening. He's 18 years old," former world No 1 Lloyd said on the Love the Darts podcast. "He's just turned to adulthood. And what he's achieved in the game.

"You really wouldn't have thought it was possible because of all the class players that are out there like James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries and Johnny Clayton.

"There's so many players you can pick from that have had the opportunities to stop him. But unfortunately on the day, they haven't been good enough."

There is no denying that there is a raft of talent projected to meet Littler along the way.

The question is whether they can step up to the calibre that is required to neutralise 'The Nuke'.

