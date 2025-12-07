World Darts Championship nine-darter club: Watch every player to have produced the 'perfect leg' at the Alexandra Palace
Who will join the nine-darter club at the World Darts Championship? Michael Smith, Raymond van Barneveld, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson among the players to produce the 'perfect leg' at Alexandra Palace; Watch every session of this year's contest live on Sky Sports Darts
Sunday 7 December 2025 08:08, UK
A nine-dart finish is regularly described as the ‘perfect leg’, but which players are part of the elite club to have managed one during a World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace?
Tournament sponsors Paddy Power have launched 'The Even Bigger 180 campaign' for the 2025/26 contest, where every nine-dart leg will see a cash prize of £180,000 evenly split between the player who achieved it, Prostate Cancer UK and one lucky fan in the crowd.
John Lowe became the first player in history to hit a televised nine-darter, producing his against Keith Deller at the 1984 World Matchplay, before Paul Lim made one during the 1990 BDO World Championship.
The first televised nine-darter on the PDC didn't come until the 2002 World Matchplay, when Phil 'The Power' Taylor delivered his magic leg against Chris Mason, although the first at the PDC World Darts Championship didn't happen until Raymond van Barneveld managed it in 2009.
Van Barneveld's came against Jelle Klaasen that year and - heading into this year's showpiece, live from December 11 on Sky Sports Darts - is one of just 16 to be registered in the tournament's history.
The former world champion and Adrian Lewis are the only players to have made multiple nine-darters at the Alexandra Palace, but who else has done it? Take a closer look at all of those to have delivered the 'perfect leg' at the PDC World Darts Championship…
January 2009 - Raymond van Barneveld vs Jelle Klaasen
December 2009 - Raymond van Barneveld vs Brendan Dolan
January 2011 - Adrian Lewis vs Gary Anderson
December 2012 - Dean Winstanley vs Vincent van der Voort
December 2012 - Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade
December 2013 - Terry Jenkins vs Per Laursen
December 2013 - Kyle Anderson vs Ian White
December 2014 - Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld
January 2016 - Gary Anderson vs Jelle Klaasen
December 2020 - James Wade vs Stephen Bunting
December 2021 - William Borland vs Bradley Brooks
December 2021 - Darius Labanauskas vs Mike De Decker
January 2022 - Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
January 2023 - Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen
December 2024 - Christian Kist vs Madars Razma
December 2024 - Damon Heta vs Luke Woodhouse
What is a nine-darter?
A nine-darter is considered the perfect leg of darts, with nine being the minimum number of darts needed to reach a target of 501 points.
The most frequent way to achieve this is a player hitting treble 20 with each of their first six darts, leaving 141, before checking out with a treble 20, treble 19, double 12 combination or by hitting treble 20, treble 15, double 18.
A 141 checkout can also be achieved by hitting treble 19, treble 16 and double 18 or treble 17, treble 18 and double 18, while there are plenty of other finishes - including 144, 164 and 167 - to complete a 'perfect leg'.
