World Darts Championship to remain at Alexandra Palace until 2031 with capacity increased by Great Hall move

Alexandra Palace will remain the home of the World Darts Championship until 2031 after a new five-year deal was agreed.

As part of the new extension, the World Darts Championship will undergo its biggest evolution to date, with the tournament moving into Alexandra Palace's Great Hall from the 2026/27 event onwards.

It means the upcoming World Championship will be the final one in the current hall.

The upgraded venue will boost total tournament capacity to around 180,000, an increase of more than 70,000, with individual sessions set to welcome over 5,000 fans.

Alexandra Palace has hosted the World Darts Championship since 2007.

Matt Porter, PDC chief executive, said: "Alexandra Palace has become synonymous with the World Darts Championship, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership through to at least 2031.

"Ally Pally at Christmas is the identity of the tournament - its atmosphere is unmatched anywhere in sport.

"Demand for tickets has never been higher, and moving into the Great Hall from 2026/27 will allow more fans than ever to enjoy this incredible event.

"Previous obstacles to using the Great Hall have now been resolved, and this move represents a landmark moment for the sport."

Emma Dagnes OBE, Alexandra Palace chief executive, added: "As a charity, events like the World Darts Championship have a profound impact.

"Not only do they create unforgettable experiences, but they generate vital revenue that supports our work across the Park and Palace, delivering cultural and learning programmes that benefit millions each year."

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 11 to January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407 from December 10). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.