Darts walk-on songs: All the anthems and music from Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and more

Listen to the walk-on songs of all 32 ranked players at the 2025 World Darts Championship...

In the true spirit of 'Sky Sportsmas', we have listed every walk-on song from the 32 ranked players who took to the oche at the Alexandra Palace this year.

Not only that, an extra little gift, we have thrown in a Spotify playlist to listen to them on, and included some of the finest walk-on and worlds video content to satisfy your appetite. Enjoy!

What are the top 32's walk on songs?

Luke Littler

'Greenlight' - Pitbull

Luke Humphries

'I Predict a Riot' - Kaiser Chiefs

Michael van Gerwen

'Seven Nation Army' - The White Stripes

Stephen Bunting

'Titanium' - David Guetta

Jonny Clayton

'Johnny B. Goode' - Chuck Berry

Danny Noppert

'High Hopes' - Panic! At the Disco

James Wade

'I'm Still Standing' - Elton John

Chris Dobey

'Hey Jude' - The Beatles

Gerwyn Price

'Discoland' - Gerry Cinnamon

Gian van Veen

'Astronomia' - Vicetone & Tony Igy

Josh Rock

'Welcome To The Party' - DJ Krissy

Ross Smith

'Red Light Spells Danger' - Billy Ocean

Martin Schindler

'Without Me' - Eminem

Gary Anderson

'Jump Around' - House of Pain

Nathan Aspinall

'Mr Brightside' - The Killers

Damon Heta

'Dancing In The Dark' - Bruce Springsteen

Rob Cross

'I Don't Wanna Wait' - David Guetta & One Republic

Mike De Decker

'Three Little Birds' - Bob Marley

Jermaine Wattimena

'Bella Ciao' - Hardwell

Ryan Searle

'Paranoid' - Black Sabbath

Dave Chisnall

'Dizzy' - Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff

Daryl Gurney

'Sweet Caroline' - Neil Diamond

Dimitri Van den Bergh

'Play Hard' - David Guetta ft. Ne-Yo, Akon

Ryan Joyce

'Tetris' - Doctor P

Luke Woodhouse

'C'est La Vie' - Stereophonics

Cameron Menzies

'The Glen' - Levi Heron Edit

Ritchie Edhouse

'Our House' - Madness

Michael Smith

'Shut Up and Dance' - Walk the Moon

Dirk van Duijvenbode

'Just Like You'- Radical Redemption

Peter Wright

'Tubthumping'- Chumbawamba

Wessel Nijman

'Summer of '69'- Bryan Adams

Joe Cullen

'Don't Look Back in Anger' - Oasis

