Darts walk-on songs: All the anthems and music from Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and more
Walk-on songs of all 32 ranked players to feature on the oche at the 2026 World Darts Championship; watch the World Darts Championship from December 11 to January 3 live on Sky Sports Darts
Monday 8 December 2025 13:24, UK
Listen to the walk-on songs of all 32 ranked players at the 2025 World Darts Championship...
In the true spirit of 'Sky Sportsmas', we have listed every walk-on song from the 32 ranked players who took to the oche at the Alexandra Palace this year.
Not only that, an extra little gift, we have thrown in a Spotify playlist to listen to them on, and included some of the finest walk-on and worlds video content to satisfy your appetite. Enjoy!
What are the top 32's walk on songs?
Luke Littler
'Greenlight' - Pitbull
Luke Humphries
'I Predict a Riot' - Kaiser Chiefs
Michael van Gerwen
'Seven Nation Army' - The White Stripes
Stephen Bunting
'Titanium' - David Guetta
Jonny Clayton
'Johnny B. Goode' - Chuck Berry
Danny Noppert
'High Hopes' - Panic! At the Disco
James Wade
'I'm Still Standing' - Elton John
Chris Dobey
'Hey Jude' - The Beatles
Gerwyn Price
'Discoland' - Gerry Cinnamon
Gian van Veen
'Astronomia' - Vicetone & Tony Igy
Josh Rock
'Welcome To The Party' - DJ Krissy
Ross Smith
'Red Light Spells Danger' - Billy Ocean
Martin Schindler
'Without Me' - Eminem
Gary Anderson
'Jump Around' - House of Pain
Nathan Aspinall
'Mr Brightside' - The Killers
Damon Heta
'Dancing In The Dark' - Bruce Springsteen
Rob Cross
'I Don't Wanna Wait' - David Guetta & One Republic
Mike De Decker
'Three Little Birds' - Bob Marley
Jermaine Wattimena
'Bella Ciao' - Hardwell
Ryan Searle
'Paranoid' - Black Sabbath
Dave Chisnall
'Dizzy' - Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff
Daryl Gurney
'Sweet Caroline' - Neil Diamond
Dimitri Van den Bergh
'Play Hard' - David Guetta ft. Ne-Yo, Akon
Ryan Joyce
'Tetris' - Doctor P
Luke Woodhouse
'C'est La Vie' - Stereophonics
Cameron Menzies
'The Glen' - Levi Heron Edit
Ritchie Edhouse
'Our House' - Madness
Michael Smith
'Shut Up and Dance' - Walk the Moon
Dirk van Duijvenbode
'Just Like You'- Radical Redemption
Peter Wright
'Tubthumping'- Chumbawamba
Wessel Nijman
'Summer of '69'- Bryan Adams
Joe Cullen
'Don't Look Back in Anger' - Oasis
