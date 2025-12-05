Luke Littler: Who can stop 'frightening' world No 1 from going back-to-back at World Darts Championships?

With the World Darts Championship just around the corner, the talk on the Love the Darts podcast turned to the famous tournament and just who can stop the "frightening" Luke Littler.

Littler will begin his World Darts Championship defence against Darius Labanauskas on Thursday December 11, live on Sky Sports.

As is customary, the defending champion will play on the opening night with the intriguing clash between 2023 world champion Michael Smith and Lisa Ashton also on the billing for what is set to be a huge Thursday of action.

Littler is, of course, the hot favourite for this year's competition as he looks to become the first player to go back-to-back at the World Darts Championship since Gary Anderson 10 years ago.

For Colin Lloyd, his trajectory has been something special to watch unfold and now the talk will turn, already, to how he backs it up in 2026.

"In one word, frightening. Yeah, absolutely frightening. He's 18 years old," Lloyd said on the Love the Darts podcast.

"He's just turned to adulthood. And what he's achieved in the game. You wouldn't have thought it was possible.

"You really wouldn't have thought it was possible because of all the class players that are out there. Like James Wade who are capable of stopping people, Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries, Johnny Clayton.

"There's so many players you can pick from that have had the opportunities to stop him. But unfortunately on the day, they haven't been good enough.

"So what he's achieved. It's been a massive year.

"It'll be interesting to see - this sounds really bad - it will be interesting to see what he does next year.

"Let's just say we were saying this time last year, weren't we? Yeah, let's just see if he wins this World Championships this year.

"How committed is he going to be to the tour? Because I think the tour keeps you sharp."

Down to Price to stop him?

There is a raft of talent on Littler's side of the draw but for those analysing, the most hopeful candidate for stopping Littler in his tracks could be Gerwyn Price.

They are projected to potentially meet in the quarter-finals.

"Yeah, I mean, Darius is dangerous. Darius Labanauskas can be dangerous. If you give him an opportunity," he added.

"Luke's been a player that doesn't give opportunities very often. If he does, he's able to come back, isn't he? Yeah, yeah. He can be clinical back.

"I mean, you're looking down in Luke's group. I mean, you've got the likes of Damon Heta, Raymond Van Barneveld, Rob Cross, Chris Dobey's in there, Luke Woodhouse. He's someone who's quietly gone about his business just of late.

"There are plenty of people, if they're on their game, that could cause an upset, but at this moment in time, he's riding the crest of a wave and he knows what he's capable of doing at the minute and he loves applying that pressure.

"When he applies the pressure, he takes it, he nails everything. So I'm sorry to say for Darius, great for you to qualify for the World Championships, but I don't think you're going to get anything from the reigning World No.1 and defending World Champion.

"The one is maybe Gerwyn Price."

