World Darts Championship: Cam Crabtree's journey from lockdown practice to Alexandra Palace stage

Cam Crabtree had his first taste of the big stage at the Grand Slam of Darts and is ready to do it all over again at Alexandra Palace.

Crabtree has had quite the year, topping the PDC Development Tour after picking up five titles, picked up a Tour Card through Q School, then made it into the Grand Slam where he did not progress from his group but put in a strong showing, demolishing world No 5 Jonny Clayton.

Now his sights are set on the World Darts Championship as another stepping stone to continue what has been a whirlwind start to his career.

While exciting, he is ensuring to stay grounded and enjoy the big moments for what they are rather than chasing bigger goals.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It is exciting obviously. At the start of the year that was my goal and everyone that starts playing darts dreams of playing at Ally Pally, so it's exciting," Crabtree said.

"Growing up everyone wants to play at Alexandra Palace and the prize money's gone up, there's more people watching than ever so it's kind of surreal. You have to pinch yourself a bit but I'm really looking forward to it.

"I haven't really set any goals, I want to go up there and most of all play well. If I play well I might have a couple of chances and do okay.

"But first year, just to get out there, play and then I can build off of that in the years to come."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Paton gives you a little insight on what you can expect to see at this year's World Darts Championship

From GCSEs to darts practice

Crabtree found darts through the pandemic and his dad, who has played a strong level of darts.

With GCSEs cancelled and time to spare, Crabtree began to practise and unearthed a talent which his dad helped to hone by involving him in tournaments, then encouraging him to go to Q School.

It is that encouragement of his dad that Crabtree sees as the reason he is where he is today.

I'm lucky that it's become my job and I still think it's fun so I wake up most mornings and want to play darts. As long as that continues then I'm very lucky.

"When Covid happened I was in my last year of GCSE and they got cancelled, so I was just at home bored," he added.

"I was like playing the computer with my mates and then that was boring after a couple of weeks.

"My dad had a board up at home. He's played since he was like in his teens and played in an online league. I wanted to join in and he said, 'if you like practise you can play'.

"I practised a couple of hours every day. He didn't really pay attention so he asked me one night if I had been practising. I said I had practised like two hours a day and quite enjoyed it. Then I just wanted to get better so I kept playing.

"He is a big influence. That's the reason I played, because he played. Ever since then he's putting me in the right direction with Super League and tournaments and county.

"Then it was his idea when I first went to Q School. I was no good really but I got a lot of experience that year and it's just been upwards from there."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best commentary moments from the Darts World Championships at Ally Pally

'Waking up wanting to play darts'

What is it that allows Crabtree to play with the freedom we have seen? The fact he gets to call his passion his job.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"This is amazing and something I'm very proud of but back then I just thought it was fun and then I'd go and play darts with my mates and that was fun," he said.

"I'm lucky that it's become my job and I still think it's fun. I wake up most mornings and want to play darts. As long as that continues then I'm very lucky.

"I just enjoy it, that's what we play all year to do, to play on these big stages so you've got to enjoy it and make the most of it.

"It is just fun to have the crowd there and have it as a bit of an occasion."

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live until January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.