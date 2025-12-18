Nathan Aspinall prepared to live up to 'battler' reputation to claim victory at World Darts Championship
Friday 5 December 2025 12:56, UK
Nathan Aspinall knows how to go on a run at the World Darts Championship but this time is motivated to go all the way and get his hands on that £1 million prize.
For the first time in the sport's history, the winner will take home that huge prize pot, not only boosting their bank balance but adding a hefty weight to their rankings.
Aspinall has become a crowd favourite who also comes to life at the Worlds, the crowd getting loud for his 'Mr Brightside' walk on as he shows his grit on the biggest stage of them all.
At the start of the year he was stopped in his tracks by Luke Littler in the quarter-finals but is now focusing on making sure it is his name read out as the first world champion to win a seven-figure prize.
"I can't wait. It is the biggest tournament of the year, the new incentive of £1 million to the winner this year. So I think everyone is going to be more focused than ever," Aspinall told Sky Sports.
"We want to be that first person to win that title with the million. It is just a great tournament and it is one that we've played all year to get prepared for."
Aspinall has earned himself a real reputation as a battler, never knowing when he is out of a game and coming back from the jaws of defeat on many an occasion.
He knows that quality will help at the Worlds as the format gets longer.
"I have had (that reputation) for years. When people get in front of me, they know they've not won yet because I do fight till the end.
"The thing is, I always look at it that if I'm 2-0 down, they've won two sets against me, I'm more than capable of taking two sets off them. So, I think I don't give in.
"There's a lot of money to play for, a big title to play for. If things aren't going your way, shake yourself down and come back. That's what I do all the time.
"It is not ideal, sometimes I'd like to win easy, but there's no fun there, is there?
"So, I have got a good reputation in the fact that people don't know that I've been beaten. Hopefully, I don't need to use that this tournament. Hopefully, I win quite easily. But if it didn't go my way, I've got that in the locker."
'If I win £1 million and they ask for £50, I will be happy'
While the World Darts Championship is a massive motivator for players, it does come with the tough element that it is played over Christmas, with players having to miss out parts of the festive period with their families.
Aspinall admits that is the hardest part of the tournament for him, but he knows he can bring a smile to his daughter's face if he gets to reward her as he usually does if he gets the biggest win of his career.
"For me personally, it's the Christmas side. It's being away from my family," he said.
"Everyone knows I'm a big family guy. I miss so much with my kids anyway. Then Christmas is the most special time of the year for the kids and I'm away in a hotel.
"So, for me, it's not even about the darts or the pressure. It's the fact that I'm away from my kids. I bring them with me as much as I can, but they've still got to be at home for Christmas, so that's definitely the hardest thing for me.
"I don't think the kids will be bothered (if I win) being deadly honest with you. But, for me it would be amazing. All the sacrifices that I've made in the 10 years I've been playing, it will all be worthwhile if I come away as a world champion.
"Whenever I win anything, I always get a call off my little girl and she's like, 'You won Daddy, can I have £50?'. I am like, of course you can. If I win a million and they ask for 50 quid, I'll be very happy."
