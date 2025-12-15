Gerwyn Price wants to experience World Darts Championship glory with Ally Pally atmosphere following crowd-free win during Covid

Gerwyn Price knows what it takes to win a World Darts Championship but now he wants to experience it with the crowd and his family celebrating with him.

Price won the Worlds back in 2021 with a 7-3 victory over Gary Anderson, but the Covid pandemic meant he had to celebrate alone as crowds were not allowed in the venue.

Now, he wants that feeling in front of the electric Alexandra Palace atmosphere.

In years gone by, Price wanting a crowd to thrive off might have been a surprise, but the Welshman has found a new relationship with the audience.

"I mean, it (2020) was a bit of a tough year for everyone. Probably my best year was 2021. So, yeah, it was good to win," Price told Sky Sports.

"It would be nice with the crowd and especially having my family there as well, because I was there on my own and there was literally nobody there.

"So it would be extra special if I could have the family and fans there to celebrate.

"I seem to get a good reception. Sometimes you get a bit of stuff at the beginning, which I don't mind.

"But the crowd seem to be on my side a lot more now than what they have in the past, which is good."

Before focusing on taking home his second Worlds victory though, Price has to get going with a first-round victory over Adam Gawlas.

The 'Iceman' is expecting a tough challenge and some nerves at play.

"I am really looking forward to it. I am a bit anxious," he said.

"I know my game is in a good place, but you know, it's just getting through our first game. Then two games this year before Christmas and enjoying Christmas and getting back. But I am looking forward to it.

"I wouldn't say it's just the World Championship. I think it's any tournament (where the first round is most difficult). The first game is always the toughest one.

"I feel like you get into the tournament once you get through the first one. I seem to relax a little bit and find my feet and feel a little bit more confident and comfortable."

