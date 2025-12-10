World Darts Championship 2026: Pundits decide just who can stop Luke Littler in his tracks at Alexandra Palace

Ahead of the PDC World Darts Championship 2026, we asked the Sky Sports Darts pundits who they believe can stop Luke Littler from going back-to-back at Alexandra Palace...

Emma Paton's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

I'm not sure anyone can! The defending champion has looked unstoppable at times this year and it's hard to see past him going back-to-back.

Gerwyn Price is the only real danger in his quarter - he's obviously got the big stage presence and has shown some good levels this year - but can he do it over a long enough period? I'm not so sure.

Luke Humphries is the big favourite in the bottom half but I like the look of Gian van Veen this year, who, having picked up his first major title at the European Championship, will be wanting to prove a point on the biggest stage.

Josh Rock is also in that bottom half and having made a habit of making the business end of multiple majors this year I'm excited to see what he can produce at the Palace.

Looking elsewhere, I'd love to see Beau Greaves have a run! The three-time Women's World Champion has a tough first round draw in Daryl Gurney but she's been so impressive this year in earning herself a tour card for next season and I think she'll be fearless on her Ally Pally return.



And I can't help but think there's real opportunity in the second quarter of the draw. Stephen Bunting is the top seed in that section but the Bullet isn't in the form he was at the beginning of 2025. I wonder who can grab that opportunity - I'm looking at Ross Smith and Ryan Searle to maybe spoil the party!

Mark Webster's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

Luke Littler said it himself. For him not to win that tournament he has to have an off-day and he's not having many of them at the minute. He's brimming with confidence. He's ticking boxes by winning tournaments. The world championship is just another tournament for him to win.

There's all the glamour around the million pound prize but he just wants to win another tournament.

Wayne Mardle's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

I think it will be a Luke-Luke final. I've already predicted it. I think he [Littler] will retain it. I think Luke and Luke are head and shoulders. Littler under pressure in set play has already shown what he can do in the World Grand Prix Final - every big leg, he won!

John Part's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

Josh Rock because he has the game and sets will help him to keep digging at Littler in a potential final. I do still think Luke wins.

Ross Smith has a manageable draw and keen mindset coming into this as well I feel.

Dan Dawson's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

He can be stopped, of course he can - his first round opponent Darius Labanauskas is a former quarter-finalist, and has hit a nine-darter on that stage before. However, the defending champion is fortunate to have a lot of the seeds in his section of the draw be out of form right now - Cross, Heta and Cullen have all struggled in recent times.

The big threat in his quarter comes from Gerwyn Price, but that would not be until the quarter-final itself. Not only is it no guarantee that Price can get there, but 'The Iceman' has thrown away strong positions in big televised games with Littler repeatedly this year... could he finally get it right at the biggest event there is? By that stage though, the format increases to best of nine sets, and that further favours 'The Nuke'. If you are going to beat him, you might need to get him early, and if you don't, you might not beat him at all.

I personally think Willie O'Connor could cause problems for Michael van Gerwen and find himself making an impact at Ally Pally. Debutant Dom Taylor could similarly take some big scalps. But the surprise package I've gone for is Jermaine Wattimena. The Dutchman has won his first PDC titles this year, recently made a big TV semi-final in Minehead, and is playing in an open-looking section of the draw.

At world number 19, you could argue it's not much of a surprise pick - but he could be ranked an awful lot higher than that by January 4.

Laura Turner's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

Littler is going to be tough to stop - I think only Gezzy Price in the quarter-finals or Luke Humphries in the final can stop him this year.

I am looking forward to see how Charlie Manby gets on. He is a very exciting young prospect, and of course Beau Greaves!

Rod Studd's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

I am going with Gian van Veen - He has never won a match at Ally Pally but one may bring several for the explosive young Dutchman.

Dirk van Duijvenbode is my surprise package too.

Stuart Pyke's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

Answer one… nobody! I just can't see past Littler going back-to-back at the Ally Pally and pocketing that eye-watering cheque for £1m.

However there will be hurdles to jump and a possible huge quarter-final with Gerwyn Price (if the seeding goes to plan) will be a massive test for the teenager and let's not forget he is still only 18 for goodness sake!

He will be under pressure for sure, but he is ice cold on that stage and he makes sure he has fun too. Apologies to the rest... Littler all the way!

Gary Anderson - may be strange tipping a two-time world champion as a surprise package. Many believe the Scot's best days are behind him but he comes alive on the Ally Pally stage.

He still has the hunger and desire to succeed, especially here. There are potential ties against Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen down the line but he is up for this... make no mistake!

Glen Durrant's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

I think it could be Gerwyn Price who stops him in the quarter-finals. I think Martin Schindler could be a surprise package for the tournament too.

Polly James' predictions

Who can stop Littler?

That is the burning question! His first task at Ally Pally will see him take on Darius Labanauskas, a Lithuanian who is ranked 95th in the world.

It would be a seismic shock if he was to stop The Nuke at this stage and I just don't see it happening and thereafter when he most likely will face either Mario Vandenbogaerde, a 52-year-old Belgian ranked 66 in the world or qualifier David Davies, a 40-year-old Welshman.

If any of those players can stop Littler pre-Christmas early in his tracks, they will go down in Darting folklore I'm sure.

Even though Humphries declared war on Littler and claimed the World title would be his, I believe his toughest opponent will be from a certain chip shop owner, Gerwyn Price.

Gezzy, over recent months has fallen short of a big TV final moment, but he appears more dialled in than ever, and should they clash in what would be the QF's, the victor would likely be viewed as the frontrunner afterward.

Raz Mirza's predictions

Who can stop Littler?

I mean, Littler literally has to have a really, really bad day at the office to even come close to losing on the Ally Pally stage, doesn't he!?

There are just a few names that could potentially knock him out such as Luke Humphries in another Luke vs Luke final, or young Dutchman Gian van Veen, and then there's Chris Dobey or Gerwyn Price in what would be a blockbuster quarter-final.

The shorter the format, the better chance you have of knocking out 'The Nuke' - but he's head and shoulders above anybody else in the world right now - and he knows it too!

I'm keeping a close eye on Charlie Manby having spoken to him recently. He's a real talent and heads into the tournament having won on the MODUS Super Series. A real one to watch!

Meg Wellens' predictions

Who can stop Littler?

I am going to go out on a limb here - I am not backing Luke Littler to win it all. I just see a field of people who will be fired up to try and stop him, amongst others, from having his way. And who is chief amongst them? Gary Anderson.

Anderson takes on Adam Hunt and if he gets through that, will face either Connor Scutt or Simon Whitlock to return after Christmas.

Anderson was the last back-to-back champion 10 years ago in 2016 and with Littler having that goal in his sights, we know that Anderson is motivated to show that the old boys have still got it.

Underestimate the Flying Scotsman at your own peril!

Then looking at some of the others to watch, I am really intrigued by how Cam Crabtree fares in this tournament. He has had a brilliant 2025 and after speaking to him at the Grand Slam, it is clear he is a mature head on young shoulders with an absolute heap of talent.

