World Darts Championship: Michael Smith on taking cortisone injections for ankle and wrist problems ahead of Lisa Ashton showdown

Michael Smith has spoken about battling through the pain pain barrier by taking cortisone injections for his ankle and wrist ahead of facing Lisa Ashton at the World Darts Championship.

The former world No 1 who famously made history by hitting a memorable nine-darter en route to winning the 2023 world title against Michael van Gerwen has been suffering from a serious ankle injury that has derailed his career.

Smith, nicknamed 'Bully Boy', has had an excessive extra bone growing around his ankle, having also struggled with arthritis in his wrist after breaking them when he was 19.

Michael Smith's route to World glory

Round 1 - Lisa Ashton



Round 2 - Niels Zonneveld



Round 3 - Jonny Clayton



Last 16 - Ross Smith or Dave Chisnall



Quarter-finals - Stephen Bunting



Semi-finals - Luke Littler



Final - Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert or Nathan Aspinall



The St Helens slinger now faces a race against time in order to be fit and ready to face women's World Matchplay champion Lisa Ashton in the first round at Alexandra Palace on opening night.

"I'm still using the ankle support but I had all my injections last Thursday. I had cortisone in my ankle joints, my wrist, but had to pass up on the shoulder because I'm only allowed one shot a week.

"I had to sign another waiver so I could have two and last time it made me deaf so I wasn't having three in one day but everything seems to be sound. I'm walking fine now so it should be all right," revealed the 35-year-old.

"I can actually practice now without that thing on my leg and it just feels like I'm free flowing again.

"I think Saturday was the first day I did more than two hours in a session this year. I know I did more than two hours because the back of my knee was killing.

"I'd not stood there for that long where normally I could do five-six hours without stopping. Every day I'm like. the intensity's getting higher and higher, so it feels like I'm getting back to where I used to be, practice-wise, scoring well, finishing well and it's about taking it to Ally Pally now."

Smith, who is currently ranked 29th in the world, failed to qualify for the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and European Championship, but he showed what he is capable of by making it through to the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts last month where he came up short against Luke Humphries.

Now his sights are set on a run at the Worlds, but first faces stiff opposition in darting pioneer, Ashton, in the second match of the night.

"I'm playing Lisa plus 3,000 people," Smith said. "If I turn up, I've been through all those games before. I've played Lisa in the Grand Slam. Women can play darts - it doesn't matter the sex or whatever it is, you've just got to go and do a job and my job is to make sure I'm back on Boxing Day. I need to get past Christmas. I don't want to be an idiot at Christmas and get another injury.

"I know Lisa can score really heavy and she knows I can, so I'm just hoping I've got the game and the scoring power so I might be that little bit too strong for her - that's what I've got planned in my head."

Image: The World Darts Championship will move to the Great Hall at Ally Pally next year

Smith also spoke about how excited he is by the news that the tournament will move to Alexandra Palace's larger Great Hall next year, staying there until at least 2031.

He added: "I think Barry [Hearn] has been saying it to us for about seven, eight years it's going to be moving but it's about time we finally do and it's good that we're only moving next door as more fans get to come and enjoy the show with more fancy dress."

Does Ashton have the game to shock 'Bully Boy'?

Sky Sports' analyst Laura Turner thinks an upset could be on the cards when Smith takes on Ashton.

"Michael is another one that you just don't know what version of Michael is going to turn up on the day," said Turner.

"To me, it just depends on what version of Michael Smith turns up. Because again, we've seen Lisa do some big things on that Ally Pally stage.

"From the midway point of 2025, I think the Matchplay has really turned things around for Lisa. I think she's got the confidence there and she showed it in parts at the Grand Slam, she's got the game as well."

