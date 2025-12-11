World Darts Championship: Luke Littler a true marvel, says Sir Chris Hoy as ‘Darts of Destiny’ raises funds for Prostate Cancer UK

When Sir Chris Hoy revealed a year ago that he’d been given the devasting news of a terminal diagnosis from prostate cancer, it was his smile and zest for living that actually struck home more.

He was determined then to fight cancer and to live life to the full. Two years on from his diagnosis, Hoy continues to be an inspirational character.

Sir Chris is embracing new treatments and medicines as well as being a visible spokesperson for increased awareness, funds and research.

On his own situation as he recovers from a broken leg he suffered while out on his beloved bike recently, Hoy told Sky Sports: "Once you've got past the diagnosis, which for me was over two years ago, now the first part of that is pretty grim and then you start treatment. Then, if you're lucky like me, you respond to the treatment and then you enter a period of kind of stability.

"It's not completely stable, there's times where it comes back and then you have to change treatment, but the fortunate thing for me in my situation, there are a number of different treatments out there, as there are for any men with prostate cancer.

Image: Sir Chris Hoy revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis a year ago

Even Bigger 180 and Darts of Destiny For every 180 scored during the World Darts Championship, sponsors Paddy Power will donate £1,000 to Prostate Cancer UK For every nine-dart checkout, they will donate £180,000 split three equal ways – Prostate Cancer UK, the player, random member of the crowd For 2025/2026 – ‘Darts for Destiny’ is a new part of the ‘Even Bigger 180’ – opportunity for one person to win £180,000 on stage at Alexandra Palace. They need to score 180 points from nine darts. The participant is selected at random from anyone who enters via the ‘Darts of Destiny Just Giving page’

"It's putting faith in science and knowing that right now, today, there are countless people all around the world working on new medications, new treatments, and with the hope that one day it won't be a terminal diagnosis, but I'm doing fine."

On that broken leg, Sir Chris always said he wouldn't let his condition stop him doing one of the things he loves most - getting out on his bike. Despite his professional retirement from the saddle after six Olympic and 11 world titles, Sir Chris is an active rider out on his mountain bike. Unfortunately though, accidents happen to the best of them.

"I've smashed my leg up on the mountain bike, that's the worst thing that's happened recently. You just don't bounce like you do when you're younger.

"It was a big one. I'm doing better now, I'm still on crutches, hobbling about, but by the time I'm there for the darts final on January 3, hopefully I'll be a bit more mobile.

"Worse things happen. I've been riding bikes for 43 years and it's the worst crash I've ever had. I'm pretty lucky that's the worst one I've had in all those years of riding.

Image: Hoy presented The Sid Waddell Trophy to Luke Littler after the latter won last year's World Darts Championship

"You can trip walking up steps to your front door and hurt yourself. The point is I'm not a massive risk taker, but I want to live my life and I want to make the most of it. None of us are here forever so you want to make the most of the time you have and do the things you enjoy.

"I've just had an unfortunate spill and it's the way the cookie crumbles. I'm doing alright now, I wasn't doing so well in the immediate aftermath of it, but looking forward to Christmas."

'Even Bigger 180' and 'Darts of Destiny'

Almost 12 months ago, Luke Littler was crowned darts world champion. The then 17-year old was presented with his trophy by Sir Chris, who was watching at a live darts event for the first time.

He was also there as ambassador in his tireless efforts to raise awareness and money for Prostate Cancer UK as World Darts Championship sponsor Paddy Power were running the 'Bigger 180' campaign where, for every 180, £1,000 would be donated to Prostate Cancer UK, and every nine-dart checkout would see £180,000 shared equally three ways between the player, the charity and a member of the crowd.

For this World Championship, from 'Bigger 180' to 'Even Bigger 180' and the 'Darts of Destiny' - I'll let Sir Chris explain.

"The new part of the campaign this year is the Darts of Destiny. Anybody that donates to the JustGiving page will be part of a prize draw and one lucky person will be notified and they get to come to the final of the darts, and 10 minutes before the players come out they get nine darts.

"If they can score 180 in front of the whole audience, then they win £180,000. What an opportunity that is! I think we all like to think: 'I could do a 180, it's not so bad with nine darts'. But when you break it down you realise you've got to average 20 per dart and with all the pressure it's not easy."

Ultimately all the fun at Ally Pally is about raising much-needed awareness and funds for research around prostate cancer. Given Sir Chris' predicament with his terminal diagnosis, his desire to help is understandable.

In excess of £2m has already been raised and this year's campaign is looking for much more.

"There's the Transform Trial which is going on funding by Prostate Cancer UK. They're looking at different methods of screening for prostate cancer to try and produce the evidence to show this is the most effective way to do it.

"We can't sit by and watch 10,000 men a year in the UK being given a diagnosis too late when it's incurable, we have to get in front of it and we have to have some kind of screening so part of the funds you're raising will go towards this transform trial. It's a really worthwhile cause and it's very close to my heart obviously."

'Littler a true marvel in sport - he's remarkable'

Sir Chris has six Olympic gold medals and 11 world gold medals, so he's pretty used to being the best, handling the pressure that comes with that and having to perform when it really matters.

Yet witnessing the world's best darts players, especially Littler, left Hoy awestruck.

"What was remarkable was how Luke Littler, even if he'd been in his late 30s, early 40s, a veteran of his sport, he would still be impressive, but he was 17! It's incredible how calm he was for a guy of his age and truly remarkable.

"His age is the first thing that catches your attention and the fact that a sport that requires such skill normally takes decades to not just master, but to deal with the pressure. The fact that it is so much of a mind game.

"It's his coolness under pressure, but relative to his age. That was the unique thing that stood out and the way he just seemed so unaffected by it. He seemed so normal and I think when we usually see our sporting heroes, they seem different to us, they're a different breed. Yet he just seemed to walk up and be unaffected by this cavalcade, chaos around him.

"There was no pressure on his shoulders. He seemed to lap it up and it wasn't just a one-off. He's performed at the highest level since then and I just think he is a true marvel."

Despite currently being on crutches, Sir Chris fully expects to be back at Alexandra Palace for the final on January 3. He has the bug.

Asked whether he would fancy taking to the stage 10 minutes before that final gets going to try and win £180,000 by scoring 180 or more with nine darts, his reply came with yet another smile. "I think if I had 10 goes at doing it I could do it five times out of 10.

"It all depends on your first throw, if you chuck a treble 20 in your first dart then you're up and running, but if you hit one or if you don't score at all you're on the back foot, and then you're trying to score doubles and trebles. That's when it all goes pear shaped, but I just don't think I'd back myself!"

