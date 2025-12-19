Michael van Gerwen explains why he was nearly stunned by Mitsuhiko Tatsunami: 'I wasn't myself'

Michael van Gerwen says there is "nothing wrong with my eyes" after Peter Wright claimed the Dutchman's "vision is probably going".

Van Gerwen avoided a major upset in his first-round match at the World Darts Championship on Thursday against Japan's Mitsuhiko Tatsunami to continue his 14-year streak of not losing his opening match at Alexandra Palace.

But, Peter Wright, who could play Van Gerwen in the third round, revealed earlier this week he thinks three-time world champion's eyesight could be getting worse.

"I think their [younger players'] eyesight is better than ours. I think that's about it," said Wright.

"Obviously Gary [Anderson] is on the glasses or contacts. I don't know if Michael's wearing contacts at the moment, but I think MVG's vision is probably going - but he won't admit it at the moment."

When told about Wright's comments, Van Gerwen said: "There's nothing wrong with my eyes. Don't worry. I keep getting compliments."

Van Gerwen will play Ireland's William O'Connor or Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk in the next round, while Wright will face German qualifier Arno Merk.

Should the former world champions come through those matches, they will meet in a mouth-watering third round clash after Christmas.

"Years ago, I used to play Michael van Gerwen at his peak, he was like the GOAT. It was a privilege to play him in so many finals," said Wright.

"I'd bring an extra gear or two because you'll need it against Michael. I want to play him. He's got to win, I've got to win. I'd love that for the TV crowd. I want to beat him."

Wright has previously called Van Gerwen "a big baby" but 'Mighty Mike' says no one will "get in his head".

He half-jokingly said: "I hope he has a big mouth like he had in the last two weeks because I keep smashing him in exhibitions.

"He made so many comments over the last so many years. To speak the name of Peter Wright is a waste of my breath."

Van Gerwen: I was not relaxed at start of first round

Van Gerwen overcame a major scare to reach the second round as debutant Tatsunami won the first set and held a 2-0 lead in legs during the second set.

The 36-year-old admits he was "crazy in my own head" and needs to be more calm for the rest of the tournament.

"In the beginning of the game, I wasn't really myself. I was too pumped up. I was not with my head there where I should be, and then you're going to make yourself really difficult," said Van Gerwen.

"I think it was a battle in this match against myself, and that's never a good sign, but that's unfortunately how I was.

"Then you need to try to stay calm and try to find your own rhythm and your own pace to make them really difficult. I give 100 per cent. Everyone knows that."

Van Gerwen also says "there's a lot of room for improvement" after averaging only 90.82 and had 29 per cent doubles success.

Michael van Gerwen is a three-time world champion but last won the title in 2019

"It wasn't the best performance but at least I won. The most important thing in the first round of the World Championship is to survive, win and try to play as good as possible. I didn't really do that but a win is a win," he added.

"I tried to keep battling, keep performing. I knew if I stepped up a little bit, I can make it really difficult, but I made it myself too difficult.

"Games like this are tough sometimes. What can I say? It was c**p. I can do a lot better. I know that, but it is what it is."

