Dom Taylor: English player out of World Darts Championship after failing drugs test, Jonny Clayton given bye to third round

Dom Taylor has been knocked out of the World Darts Championship after failing a drugs test at the tournament.

Taylor beat Sweden's Oskar Lukasiak 3-0 in the first round and was due to play Jonny Clayton, who will now receive a bye to the third round.

The PDC said: "The PDC's governing body, the Darts Regulation Authority, has released the following statement in regards to Dom Taylor on Friday December 19:

"In line with its ongoing anti-doping procedures the PDC and DRA are conducting drug testing during the 2025/26 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

"On 19 December, the DRA was notified of an adverse analytical finding in respect of the player Dom Taylor resulting from a test conducted on 14 December.

"As a result of this and in line with relevant DRA processes, Dom Taylor has been suspended from participating in any DRA regulated events with immediate effect.

"This matter will now be the subject of a disciplinary process in line with the relevant DRA Anti-Doping Rules.

"The DRA will not be making any further comment pending the outcome of this confidential process."

