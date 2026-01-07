Luke Littler: World No 1 reveals goal to beat Phil Taylor's record to stay at top of PDC rankings

Luke Littler has revealed he wants to surpass Phil Taylor's record of most days as world No 1 in the future.

Littler is guaranteed to be at the top of until at least October this year, even if he did not compete, due to his huge lead of £1.59m over second-placed Luke Humphries in the PDC rankings - which is based on prize money won over the last 24 months.

The 18-year-old usurped Humphries as world No 1 after winning the Grand Slam of Darts last November but has a long way to catch the Taylor's record of 3,343 days (equivalent to just over nine years) at the top of the PDC rankings.

Michael van Gerwen holds the record of the most consecutive days as world No 1 at 2,558 days from January 2014 until January 2021.

Littler exclusively told Sky Sports News: "It's crazy what I've done. I'm in the clear for world No 1. Phil Taylor had, I don't even know, three or four thousands days at world No 1.

"That's another bit if history I want to create, beat Phil at the No 1 and stay there for as long as possible and get all these other darts players chasing me."

Littler's biggest drama on his way to a second world title came in the fourth round during his 4-2 win over Rob Cross when some spectators turned against him in the hope of a Cross comeback.

"Am I bothered? Really, am I bothered?! Really not bothered!" he told the crowd afterwards.

"Can I just say one thing? You guys pay for the tickets and you pay for my prize money so thank you, thank you for my money! Thank you for booing me."

One week on from the saga, Littler said: "There wasn't enough time to think about it and it all just came out the blue, and I was very emotional, and obviously got over the line somehow against the fans that night.

"But in the final, the whole of the UK, the whole of Ally Pally came in as one and made me get my job done."

Littler: I want to dominate everything

In between his back-to-back world titles, Littler won five of the seven ranked major titles in 2025 - the UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam and the Players Championship.

He is only missing the World Masters, which takes place at the end of this month, and the European Championship which he is keen to tick off.

"I want to dominate everything. Obviously, I want to try and win everything. But, the Masters, the Europeans, they're the two ones that I really want to go for this year. I'm going to come hunting them down," Littler said Littler.

"I want to be remembered for the titles that I win, the nine-darters I hit and I want to put down a legacy here [at the World Championship]. I want to win so many trophies. There's so many years left."

Littler revealed several sportspeople and celebrities have congratulated him since he beat Gian van Veen in Saturday's final, including Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

He is keen to stay grounded after stating "I'm just an 18-year-old boy" who is "competitive when it comes to darts".

"I'm just me. As you see me outside the darts, inside the darts, I'll never change," he said.

"I won't change for anyone. This is how I am. Even my mum and dad from the first Worlds were saying to me, 'just don't change anything, just be yourself' and that's how it's going to be."

