 Skip to content
Live

LIVE STREAM: Nine-darter vs 147 vs hole in one with Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries, Peter Crouch and more!

You can watch a live stream of Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries attempting a nine-darter; Matt Wallace and Ross Fisher, plus celebrity golfers Tony Bellew and Peter Crouch, are going for a hole in one; Shaun Murphy and Ding Junhui are trying for a 147 maximum break

Wednesday 4 December 2024 12:14, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch a live stream from 12pm as top players compete to see which is hardest out of a nine-darter, 147 and a hole in one

The age-old question of which is harder out of a nine-darter, a 147 in snooker and a hole in one is about to be answered.

Yes, professionals from across the three sports will be taking part for two hours to see which truly is the most difficult to complete.

With Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries attempting to hit a nine-darter, Matt Wallace and Ross Fisher - plus celebrity golfers Tony Bellew and Peter Crouch - going for a hole in one, then Shaun Murphy and Ding Junhui trying for a 147 maximum break, it is set to be non-stop action.

Also See:

You can live stream the attempts right here from 12pm until 2pm, with Sky Sports' very own Emma Paton hosting Paddy Power's event.

Trending

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant to Sky Sports with NOW