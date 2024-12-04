LIVE STREAM: Nine-darter vs 147 vs hole in one with Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries, Peter Crouch and more!
You can watch a live stream of Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries attempting a nine-darter; Matt Wallace and Ross Fisher, plus celebrity golfers Tony Bellew and Peter Crouch, are going for a hole in one; Shaun Murphy and Ding Junhui are trying for a 147 maximum break
Wednesday 4 December 2024 12:14, UK
The age-old question of which is harder out of a nine-darter, a 147 in snooker and a hole in one is about to be answered.
Yes, professionals from across the three sports will be taking part for two hours to see which truly is the most difficult to complete.
With Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries attempting to hit a nine-darter, Matt Wallace and Ross Fisher - plus celebrity golfers Tony Bellew and Peter Crouch - going for a hole in one, then Shaun Murphy and Ding Junhui trying for a 147 maximum break, it is set to be non-stop action.
You can live stream the attempts right here from 12pm until 2pm, with Sky Sports' very own Emma Paton hosting Paddy Power's event.
Trending
- PL Predictions: Another Man City defeat, Man Utd to be thrashed
- West Ham board split over whether to sack Lopetegui
- Amorim urges Man Utd caution: The storm will come, we will be found out
- Transfer Centre LIVE! PSG president confirms no interest in Salah
- Havertz 'ready to fight' Liverpool for the PL title
- England slump with bat against South Africa in first ODI LIVE!
- Man Utd dropped plans to wear jackets in support of Rainbow Laces campaign
- Papers: Liverpool to revive Zubimendi deal?
- Arsenal vs Man Utd preview: Fernandes boost for Amorim
- Man City paying price for poor recruitment