World Matchplay memories Remembering the best of darts iconic tournament

With 12 days to go until the World Matchplay starts, take a look at back at when Michael van Gerwen hit double 12 back in 2012 to send Freddie Flintoff wild in the commentary box!

This year's World Matchplay is not be at Blackpool's famous Winter Gardens, so over the next two weeks we are taking a stroll down memory lane.

From the triumph of American Larry Butler in 1994 to Rob Cross joining the list of illustrious names to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy in 2019, the World Matchplay has provided a long list of summer moments to remember.

The white-hot atmosphere of the Empress Ballroom on the Lancashire coast in the summer sunshine will be much missed as the coronavirus forces the tournament behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

Here's our look back at some of the best moments Blackpool has had to offer, starting with a Michael van Gerwen perfect leg, called home by Freddie Flintoff on commentary duty.

Darts returns to Sky Sports in July, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.