World Grand Prix Results & Draw
Coverage on Sky Sports Action/Arena gets underway on Sunday September 30 and continues through to the final on Saturday October 6
By Sky Sports Darts
Last Updated: 21/09/18 7:39pm
Full draw and results from the Unibet World Grand Prix from the Citywest Hotel.
First Round Draw
Top Half - Sunday, September 30
Michael van Gerwen (1) v Steve Lennon
Darren Webster v Stephen Bunting
Dave Chisnall (8) v Max Hopp
Ricky Evans v Raymond van Barneveld
Daryl Gurney (5) v John Henderson
Ron Meulenkamp v Joe Cullen
Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton
Jeffrey de Zwaan v Kim Huybrechts
Bottom Half - Monday, October 1
Peter Wright (2) v Steve West
Jermaine Wattimena v Mervyn King
Simon Whitlock (7) v James Wilson
Michael Smith v Adrian Lewis
Mensur Suljovic (6) v James Wade
Josh Payne v Ian White
Rob Cross (3) v Steve Beaton
Danny Noppert v Gerwyn Price
Second Round
Top Half - Tuesday, October 2
Michael van Gerwen (1)/Steve Lennon v Darren Webster v Stephen Bunting
Dave Chisnall (8)/Max Hopp v Ricky Evans/Raymond van Barneveld
Daryl Gurney (5)/John Henderson v Ron Meulenkamp/Joe Cullen
Gary Anderson/Jonny Clayton v Jeffrey de Zwaan/Kim Huybrechts
Bottom Half - Wednesday, October 3
Peter Wright (2)/Steve West v Jermaine Wattimena/Mervyn King
Simon Whitlock (7)/James Wilson v Michael Smith/Adrian Lewis
Mensur Suljovic (6)/James Wade v Josh Payne/Ian White
Rob Cross (3)/Steve Beaton v Danny Noppert/Gerwyn Price
Quarter-Finals
Thursday, October 4
TBC
Semi-Finals
Friday, October 5
TBC
Final
Saturday, October 6
TBC
