World Grand Prix Results & Draw

The Citywest Hotel plays host to the Unibet World Grand Prix

Full draw and results from the Unibet World Grand Prix from the Citywest Hotel.

First Round Draw

Michael van Gerwen is a three-time Grand Prix champion

Top Half - Sunday, September 30

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Steve Lennon

Darren Webster v Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall (8) v Max Hopp

Ricky Evans v Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney (5) v John Henderson

Ron Meulenkamp v Joe Cullen

Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Kim Huybrechts

Bottom Half - Monday, October 1

Peter Wright is chasing a first Dublin title

Peter Wright (2) v Steve West

Jermaine Wattimena v Mervyn King

Simon Whitlock (7) v James Wilson

Michael Smith v Adrian Lewis

Mensur Suljovic (6) v James Wade

Josh Payne v Ian White

Rob Cross (3) v Steve Beaton

Danny Noppert v Gerwyn Price

Second Round

Top Half - Tuesday, October 2

Michael van Gerwen (1)/Steve Lennon v Darren Webster v Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall (8)/Max Hopp v Ricky Evans/Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney (5)/John Henderson v Ron Meulenkamp/Joe Cullen

Gary Anderson/Jonny Clayton v Jeffrey de Zwaan/Kim Huybrechts

Bottom Half - Wednesday, October 3

Peter Wright (2)/Steve West v Jermaine Wattimena/Mervyn King

Simon Whitlock (7)/James Wilson v Michael Smith/Adrian Lewis

Mensur Suljovic (6)/James Wade v Josh Payne/Ian White

Rob Cross (3)/Steve Beaton v Danny Noppert/Gerwyn Price

Quarter-Finals

Thursday, October 4

TBC

Semi-Finals

Friday, October 5

TBC

Final

Saturday, October 6

TBC

