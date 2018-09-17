World Grand Prix field set with nine debutants and Michael van Gerwen the top seed

Jeffrey de Zwaan is among nine players that will make their World Grand Prix debuts at the end of the month

Jeffrey de Zwaan, Max Hopp and Steve Lennon are among the nine new faces who will make their World Grand Prix debuts in Dublin later this month.

The 32-man field was confirmed on Sunday after Gerwyn Price's triumph at the International Darts Open in Riesa and a large chunk of the field will be made up by debutants.

Daryl Gurney will be defending his maiden major televised title at the Citywest Hotel and he will have another Irishman for company on the big stage.

Twenty-four-year-old Lennon is from nearby Carlow, just an hour away from the venue, and will have plenty of support as he continues to make his way on the PDC Tour.

After an impressive World Championship debut where he pushed Michael Smith all the way in the first round, Lennon then teamed up with William O'Connor at the World Cup and has enjoyed a consistent year on the circuit.

De Zwaan, who memorably thrilled during his run to the semi-final of the World Matchplay is one of four Dutchmen that will make their bow in the unique double-to-start competition - he will be joined by Jermaine Wattimena, Danny Noppert and Ron Meulenkamp in the field

Max Hopp, who won the German Darts Open, and Jonny Clayton, victorious in Austria earlier this year, are rewarded for their efforts so far with Dublin debuts while quickfire Ricky Evans and Josh Payne also make their way to the Emerald Isle for first showing at the Grand Prix.

Evans, who throws his darts faster than anyone else, almost made an impression at the Dutch Darts Championship with his 'Baby Shark' walk-on causing a viral sensation on social media - whether the Dublin crown take to it remains to be seen.

World No 1 Michael van Gerwen heads the seedings with Peter Wright (2), world champion Rob Cross (3) and Matchplay champion Gary Anderson (4) completing the top four.

World Grand Prix - Seeded Players Seeds Order of Merit Qualifiers Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers (1) Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Jonny Clayton, James Wilson (2) Peter Wright James Wade Stephen Bunting, Max Hopp (3) Rob Cross Ian White Mervyn King, Steve West (4) Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Jermaine Wattimena, Kim Huybrechts (5) Daryl Gurney Raymond van Barneveld John Henderson, Steve Beaton (6) Mensur Suljovic Darren Webster Steven Lennon, Danny Noppert (7) Simon Whitlock Joe Cullen Ricky Evans, Josh Payne (8) Dave Chisnall Adrian Lewis Jeffrey de Zwaan, Ron Meulenkamp

The draw for the World Grand Prix takes place this week and seven days of coverage gets underway on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Sunday September 30

You can follow the unique double-in double-out format right through to the final on Saturday, October 6 and join in the conversation and go behind the scenes with us @SkySportsDarts