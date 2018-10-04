WATCH: James Wilson's wonderful finishing at the World Grand Prix

0:38 James Wilson hit two bullseyes to complete a 125 finish in the World Grand Prix. James Wilson hit two bullseyes to complete a 125 finish in the World Grand Prix.

James Wilson produced two brilliant finishes in consecutive legs as he dumped Adrian Lewis out of the World Grand Prix on Wednesday night.

The man nicknamed 'Lethal Biscuit' lived up to the billing as he produced an exhibition of finishing in the third set of his second-round clash against Lewis - who was bidding to reach a first Dublin quarter-final since 2010.

Wilson claimed the opening set but Lewis levelled up proceedings, before recording an early break in set three to seize control of the contest. The Huddersfield ace needed to respond and he did so in majestic fashion.



With 'Jackpot' sat on 76 poised to extend his cushion, Wilson conjured up a brilliant 150 checkout on double 18 to restore parity in the set. Nevertheless, his finish in the following leg was even more spectacular.

Two-time world champion Lewis found himself on 36 after 12 darts but once again he was denied an opportunity to close out the leg, as Wilson produced an inspired 125 checkout, which included two bullseyes, to hold throw.



This saw the 46-year-old establish a 2-1 cushion and although Lewis fought back impressively to force a fifth and deciding set, Wilson held his nerve to prevail and seal a spot in his first World Grand Prix quarter-final.

Wilson now takes on world number two Peter Wright as he bids to reach his first major semi-final in the PDC and having already accounted for Simon Whitlock and Lewis this week, 'Biscuit' has shown no signs of crumbling.

