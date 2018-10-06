Peter Wright looking to create history at the World Grand Prix

Peter Wright is looking to finally get the better of Michael van Gerwen in a major televised final

Peter Wright has broken new ground in Dublin this week; going beyond the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix for the first time in his career. However, as he bids to secure a second major televised title, it's a familiar face that stands in his way, as Josh Gorton reports.

Just over 18 months ago, Peter Wright finally ended his wait for a first major PDC televised title as he defeated Gerwyn Price 11-6 in the 2017 UK Open final.

'Snakebite' had answered critics that questioned if he was capable of crossing the finishing line in a major tournament, but in the eyes of some, those questions remained pertinent given the injury-forced absence of Michael van Gerwen.

Wright had lost all five of his previous televised finals, with MVG accounting for him in four of those tussles.

Following on from his UK Open glory, the Scot also reached the finals of the World Matchplay and the Grand Slam, but defeats to Phil Taylor and Van Gerwen prevented him from adding to his title tally.

Incredibly, Wright has never beaten MVG in a televised ranking event, with the Dutchman winning all 10 meetings.

Nevertheless, Saturday's World Grand Prix Final represents the perfect opportunity to silence the doubters once and for all, and 'Snakebite' may feel he has never had a better chance, having already defeated Van Gerwen three times on the televised stage in 2018.

The world No 2 endured a very disappointing Premier League campaign, narrowly avoiding elimination before finishing the league phase in seventh position.

Despite this, he still managed to record two victories over Van Gerwen, including a memorable win on MVG's home turf in Rotterdam.

Just two weeks ago, Wright recovered from 8-5 behind to record an incredible 11-9 victory over the Dutchman in the semi-finals of the Champions League, and the Scot insists he has learnt how to beat MVG.

Although that may be Snakebite's attempt to ruffle the Van Gerwen feathers, the statistics back him up and Sky Sports expert Wayne Mardle foresees an evenly-matched contest.

"Peter Wright, the first couple of sets against Mensur, was playing well. He didn't buckle, he just got outplayed, but he believed he could win," Mardle said.

"Between them, they are number one and two in the world, they've won a lot of events. There's no reason why one should be rolled over by the other one tomorrow.

"It should be a close nine-set contest. I don't believe it will be a 5-0 or 5-1. Peter Wright will never give up and you can't give up at this level otherwise you'll lose.

"He's got the belief but more than that - he's got the ability. You need the ability first and foremost and Peter Wright has got it," he added.

Wright has claimed a hat-trick of televised wins over Van Gerwen in 2018

Wright has been one of the most consistent and reliable double-hitters on the PDC circuit for a number of years, therefore his underwhelming record at the Citywest has always been somewhat of a mystery.

Prior to last year's event, the 48-year-old had only registered one win at this tournament in five years, but he enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals in 2017, before succumbing to an inspired Mensur Suljovic.

Suljovic has proven a nemesis for Wright over recent times. The amiable Austrian had won all five of their meetings this year prior to their semi-final clash, but 'Snakebite' made amends in sensational style.

Suljovic stormed into a 3-0 lead but Wright produced one of the greatest comebacks in Grand Prix history, coming back from the brink to seal a spot in his maiden Dublin final.

The UK Open champion has been in determined mood throughout the week. Not only was he bidding to improve his woeful Dublin record, he also felt he had a point to prove, with Van Gerwen and Anderson dominating the pre-tournament build up.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's quarter-finals, Wright quipped: "Apparently this is all about Michael and Gary - it feels like sometimes we are not invited to the party but I am going to gatecrash that party, I will be there in the final."

Snakebite has been true to his word, with a pulsating win over Suljovic preceded by straight set wins over Steve West and Jermaine Wattimena, before he fended off a valiant fightback from James Wilson in the last eight.

All attention turns to Saturday's showpiece, as the world's top two players collide. Van Gerwen has amassed an incredible 52 victories over Wright, but the Scot has got the bit between his teeth this week, and he will be gunning for gold on the Emerald Isle.

