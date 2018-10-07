Top five finishes from the 2018 World Grand Prix

Raymond van Barneveld produced a moment of magic at the World Grand Prix

The World Grand Prix always throws up some magical moments and this year was no different.

Michael van Gerwen secured his fourth World Grand Prix title with a 5-2 victory over Peter Wright, as the world's top two treated us to an intriguing final in Dublin. However, as the dust settles on another Van Gerwen triumph, we take a look at five of the best finishes from this week's event....

Raymond van Barneveld - 164 vs Ricky Evans

0:13

Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years with a magnificent 164 finish in his first-round tie against Ricky Evans.

Evans had fought back from 1-0 down to force a third and final set, and wired double 16 for a 143 checkout which would have given him a two-leg cushion in the decider.

However, with his back firmly against the wall, Van Barneveld produced a moment of magic which turned the game completely on its head. Evans could only applaud Barney's brilliance.

James Wilson - 125 vs Adrian Lewis

0:38

James Wilson took out two big finishes in the third set of his dramatic second-round victory over Adrian Lewis.

The man nicknamed 'Lethal Biscuit' certainly didn't crumble under the Dublin spotlight, following up a superb 150 checkout by conjuring up an inspired 125 outshot which included two bullseyes.

Wilson eventually prevailed 3-2 to reach his first World Grand Prix quarter-final, before he was beaten by the same scoreline in a gruelling last eight tussle against Peter Wright.

Peter Wright - 130 vs Mensur Suljovic

0:31

Peter Wright produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in World Grand Prix history in his pulsating semi-final clash against Mensur Suljovic.

Suljovic stormed into a 3-0 lead - having won nine of the opening 11 legs, but 'Snakebite' showed incredible resolve to win the remaining four sets and seal a spot in his first ever Dublin final.

With Suljovic poised to force a deciding leg in the sixth, Wright produced a nerveless 130 checkout on the bull to level the contest, before clinching the final set without reply to complete the famous fightback.

Mensur Suljovic - Four 100+ checkouts vs Ian White

1:26

Mensur Suljovic produced an absolute exhibition of finishing in his second-round clash against Ian White, landing four ton-plus finishes.

The Austrian was at his clinical best against 'The Diamond' and three of the ton-plus checkouts culminated on the bullseye.

Suljovic went on to reach his third Grand Prix semi-final in four years before losing out to Peter Wright in a thriller, but he certainly made his mark in Dublin.

Gary Anderson- 130 vs Jeffrey de Zwaan

0:30

Gary Anderson took on Jeffrey de Zwaan in the second round, with many expecting a repeat of their thrilling World Matchplay showdown.

Nevertheless, 'The Flying Scotsman' ran riot on the Emerald Isle, dispatching De Zwaan for the loss of just one leg.

The two-time world champion dominated from the outset and sealed victory in style, sealing the win with a brilliant 130 finish culminating on double five.