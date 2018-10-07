Top five finishes from the 2018 World Grand Prix
By Josh Gorton
Last Updated: 06/10/18 10:20pm
The World Grand Prix always throws up some magical moments and this year was no different.
Michael van Gerwen secured his fourth World Grand Prix title with a 5-2 victory over Peter Wright, as the world's top two treated us to an intriguing final in Dublin. However, as the dust settles on another Van Gerwen triumph, we take a look at five of the best finishes from this week's event....
Raymond van Barneveld - 164 vs Ricky Evans
Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years with a magnificent 164 finish in his first-round tie against Ricky Evans.
Evans had fought back from 1-0 down to force a third and final set, and wired double 16 for a 143 checkout which would have given him a two-leg cushion in the decider.
However, with his back firmly against the wall, Van Barneveld produced a moment of magic which turned the game completely on its head. Evans could only applaud Barney's brilliance.
James Wilson - 125 vs Adrian Lewis
James Wilson took out two big finishes in the third set of his dramatic second-round victory over Adrian Lewis.
The man nicknamed 'Lethal Biscuit' certainly didn't crumble under the Dublin spotlight, following up a superb 150 checkout by conjuring up an inspired 125 outshot which included two bullseyes.
Wilson eventually prevailed 3-2 to reach his first World Grand Prix quarter-final, before he was beaten by the same scoreline in a gruelling last eight tussle against Peter Wright.
Peter Wright - 130 vs Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in World Grand Prix history in his pulsating semi-final clash against Mensur Suljovic.
Suljovic stormed into a 3-0 lead - having won nine of the opening 11 legs, but 'Snakebite' showed incredible resolve to win the remaining four sets and seal a spot in his first ever Dublin final.
With Suljovic poised to force a deciding leg in the sixth, Wright produced a nerveless 130 checkout on the bull to level the contest, before clinching the final set without reply to complete the famous fightback.
Mensur Suljovic - Four 100+ checkouts vs Ian White
Mensur Suljovic produced an absolute exhibition of finishing in his second-round clash against Ian White, landing four ton-plus finishes.
The Austrian was at his clinical best against 'The Diamond' and three of the ton-plus checkouts culminated on the bullseye.
Suljovic went on to reach his third Grand Prix semi-final in four years before losing out to Peter Wright in a thriller, but he certainly made his mark in Dublin.
Gary Anderson- 130 vs Jeffrey de Zwaan
Gary Anderson took on Jeffrey de Zwaan in the second round, with many expecting a repeat of their thrilling World Matchplay showdown.
Nevertheless, 'The Flying Scotsman' ran riot on the Emerald Isle, dispatching De Zwaan for the loss of just one leg.
The two-time world champion dominated from the outset and sealed victory in style, sealing the win with a brilliant 130 finish culminating on double five.