Steve Beaton reveals secret to longevity ahead of World Darts Championship

Steve Beaton believes the simplicity of his technique has kept him competitive since the early-1990s as another World Darts Championship draws closer.

'The Bronzed Adonis' debuted at the Worlds in 1992, winning the BDO version four years later, and remains a threat as the Ally Pally tournament returns.

Asked by The Darts Show how he avoids complacency, Beaton said: "My throw - I don't change it. I keep it as simple as possible.

"I'm a rhythm player so I don't have to aim every, single dart. If the first one goes well then you just [follow] it.

"The best way is to rely on your throw and, if you keep it as simple as possible, you will get away with a few things."

Beaton never added a major title to his 1996 BDO trophy but still remains No 23 on the PDC Order of Merit.

"I have pressure. I have a mortgage. You've got to survive and this is my living," he said.

"So I'm still under a bit of pressure.

"I'll have to think about packing up the game but, as long as I stay competing and I stay in the world top 32, I'll keep going."

Steve Beaton knocked Rob Cross out of the World Grand Prix for a second year in succession

He beat world champion Rob Cross at last week's World Grand Prix and the emergence of a new generation inspires Beaton to stay in the hunt.

"You have to be up in the 100s all the time now. I lost the other week to Simon Whitlock with a 104 average. Why am I losing [with that average?]"

Darts season is in full swing and continues on Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in November and the World Championships, which get underway from the iconic Alexandra Palace on December 13.

