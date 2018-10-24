Paul Nicholson relishing Michael van Gerwen clash in European Championship

Paul Nicholson is hoping to halt Michael van Gerwen's supremacy at the European Championship

Michael van Gerwen will begin his bid for a fifth consecutive European Championship title against Paul Nicholson in Dortmund on Thursday night.

Van Gerwen is unbeaten in this competition since 2014, and will be the top seed at the Westfalenhalle after winning eight of the 13 European Tour events held this year.

Nicholson is featuring in his first European Championship since 2013, but the former Players Championship Finals winner is relishing the prospect of locking horns with the world No 1.

"Every time I get into the big tournaments it feels like Michael is waiting for me in the first round, but it's a great opportunity," said Nicholson.

"There's no pressure on me. I've got preparation time and I'm really looking forward to the prospect of playing against Michael, especially when he's in this form. I really can't wait."

Van Gerwen is looking to make history by becoming the first man to win this tournament for five successive years, and 'The Green Machine' requires no further motivation.

"To win this tournament five years in a row would be incredible and it is something that I am really determined to do," said Van Gerwen.

"Nobody ever did that before so it would be something really special to me and it adds a little bit of extra motivation but of course I can only stay focused for one game at a time.

"The European Championship is like the finals for the whole European Tour and I have been very dominant on that so I want to make sure it is my name on the trophy at end of it."

Van Gerwen has enjoyed another dominant year on the European Tour

No 2 seed Mensur Suljovic, the Danish Darts Open winner and the 2016 European Championship finalist, will play Spanish star Cristo Reyes in his opener, while third seed Gerwyn Price meets 2017 semi-finalist Kyle Anderson.

Dutch Darts Champion Ian White plays debutant Richard North, and James Wade - twice a finalist on the European Tour in 2018 - faces home favourite Martin Schindler.

Max Hopp, who claimed his maiden European Tour title this year, plays William O'Connor, while Austrian Darts Open winner Jonny Clayton has been pitted against James Wilson.

Max Hopp will be carrying German hopes in Dortmund

Joe Cullen takes on Jelle Klaasen, while 2012 European Champion Simon Whitlock collides with a resurgent Steve Beaton in another tasty tussle.

World No 5 Daryl Gurney meets Ricky Evans, and Premier League finalist Michael Smith takes on emerging Irishman Steve Lennon.

World champion Rob Cross - last year's beaten finalist - faces a tough opener against former Lakeside finalist Danny Noppert, while Adrian Lewis and Dave Chisnall clash in arguably the tie of the round.

Darren Webster and Stephen Bunting meet in the opening round for the second successive televised major, before the last remaining tie sees Steve West play Mervyn King.

This year's European Championship will be held from October 25-28 as the tournament returns to Germany, with Dortmund's Westfalenhalle hosting the world's top stars.

Session Schedule

Thursday October 25 (2000 local time, 1900 UK time)

First Round x8

Steve West v Mervyn King

Ian White v Richard North

Simon Whitlock v Steve Beaton

Michael Smith v Steve Lennon

Joe Cullen v Jelle Klaasen

Michael van Gerwen v Paul Nicholson

Rob Cross v Danny Noppert

Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena

Friday October 26

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 UK time)

First Round x8

Jonny Clayton v James Wilson

Darren Webster v Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price v Kyle Anderson

Mensur Suljovic v Cristo Reyes

Daryl Gurney v Ricky Evans

Max Hopp v William O'Connor

James Wade v Martin Schindler

Adrian Lewis v Dave Chisnall

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 UK time)

Second Round x4

Cullen/Klaasen v Smith/Lennon

Whitlock/Beaton v Wright/Wattimena

White/North v Cross/Noppert

Van Gerwen/Nicholson v West/King

Saturday October 28 (2000 local time, 1900 UK time)

Second Round x4

Price/Anderson v Lewis/Chisnall

Suljovic/Reyes v Webster/Bunting

Wade/Schindler v Gurney/Evans

Hopp/O'Connor v Clayton/Wilson

Sunday October 29

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 UK time)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 UK time)

Semi-Finals

Final