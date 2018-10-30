BDO World Darts Championship to remain at Lakeside

The 2019 BDO World Professional Darts Championships will be played at Lakeside Country Club

The 2019 BDO World Professional Darts Championships will be staying at the iconic Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green, Surrey.

It will be the 34th consecutive year the venue will have hosted the tournament as players from across the globe will be looking to emulate the successes of 2018 champions Glen Durrant and Lisa Ashton in January on the famous Lakeside stage.

New BDO chairman and CEO Des Jacklin told the official website: "We are delighted that the Lakeside World Professional Darts Championships are heading back to Frimley Green.

"Both the players and the fans of the sport all look forward to the event and Lakeside has provided the perfect setting for over 30 years."

Glen Durrant will defend his crown at the 2019 tournament

