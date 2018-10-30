Michael van Gerwen bidding for fourth straight World Series Finals crown

Michael van Gerwen will be the third seed in Vienna

Michael van Gerwen will begin his bid for a fourth successive title at the World Series of Darts Finals against either Maik Langendorf or Damon Heta.

The world number one has dominated the end-of-season finals since its inception in 2015; winning three consecutive titles in Glasgow before this year's move to Vienna.

The Dutchman triumphed at the Auckland Darts Masters in August, and he'll take on the winner of the first-round tie between German qualifier Maik Langendorf and Australia's Damon Heta.

Top seed Peter Wright, who won the Melbourne Darts Masters, could take on Gerwyn Price in a repeat of the 2017 UK Open Final, if the Welshman overcomes Hong Kong's World Cup captain Royden Lam.

World champion Rob Cross, who defeated Van Gerwen to win the Brisbane Darts Masters, faces a tough opening assignment against either World Championship semi-finalist Jamie Lewis or Belgian star Dimitri van den Bergh.

Fourth seed Gary Anderson - the US Darts Masters winner - will take on either Dave Chisnall or Canadian youngster Dawson Murschell for a place in the last eight.

Shanghai Darts Masters winner Michael Smith will face either Ian White or Kyle Anderson, whilst three-time World Series finalist Raymond van Barneveld plays Australian Raymond Smith or former World Youth Champion Keegan Brown.

Mensur Suljovic will be hoping that home advantage proves decisive this weekend

Mensur Suljovic, who lifted the German Darts Masters title in front of a record 20,210 fans in Gelsenkirchen, will face either newly crowned European Champion James Wade or qualifier Ross Smith on home soil in Vienna.

European Championship runner-up Simon Whitlock will be eighth seed in Austria, where he'll play either Steve Beaton or world number five Daryl Gurney.

The tournament begins on Friday November 2 with the first round, while the seeded stars enter the fray in Saturday night's second round.

World Series of Darts Finals Draw

(1) Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price/Royden Lam

(8) Simon Whitlock v Steve Beaton/Daryl Gurney

(5) Michael Smith v Ian White/Kyle Anderson

(4) Gary Anderson v Dave Chisnall/Dawson Murschell

(2) Rob Cross v Jamie Lewis/Dimitri Van den Bergh

(7) Mensur Suljovic v Ross Smith/James Wade

(6) Raymond van Barneveld v Raymond Smith/Keegan Brown

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Maik Langendorf/Damon Heta

