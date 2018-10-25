Rob Cross discusses his change of darts on The Darts Show Podcast

Rob Cross is hoping that a change of darts will see him return to winning ways ahead of the business end of the darting year

Rob Cross is confident that a change of darts and a return to routine will see him add another major TV title to his collection as the business end of the darting season gets underway.

Cross sent shockwaves across the sporting world by winning the World Championship on debut, but this year has proven to be a baptism of fire for 'Voltage', who has constantly been under the spotlight in just his second season on the PDC circuit.

The world champion won a Players Championship event back in June and also secured his maiden World Series title at the Brisbane Masters in August, although he's not been as prolific as many were anticipating.

However, speaking to The Darts Show, Cross revealed he was using a new set of darts in Barnsley last weekend, and claims they feel more comfortable than his World Championship winning arrows.

"I used a new set of darts this weekend. I've had them a few days so I haven't really had a lot of time with them, but I have to admit they feel a lot more comfortable," Cross said.

"This weekend just gone I knew it was going to be a little bit of trial and error with the new darts, but I have to admit I feel more comfortable with them than I did when I won the worlds with the other ones."

The World No 3 admitted he's been searching for the perfect formula throughout the season, but he insists he's now feeling more comfortable than ever.

"I've been looking for something for months - probably since the start of the year actually. Obviously I'm sponsored by Target; they're my manufacturer and they are brilliant."

"I wanted a locater for where my fingers go and I've just added a little bit more grip in so now I can actually feel how I want to hold the dart.

"I can find that spot, whereas the last ones, I was sliding my actual thumb up and down the barrel sometimes just trying to get comfortable, so now I've got that, I have to admit they feel a lot lot better.

"With that extra bit of grip there and that locater to where I want my fingers now; hopefully I won't be throwing any more silly darts where they slip out a little bit or do irregular things, so it keeps things tight and hopefully it will better me," he added.

Although Cross achieved the darting pinnacle at the Alexandra Palace, he's still a relative newcomer to the sport and admits the Premier League and World Series commitments have taken their toll.

Rob Cross won the Brisbane Darts Masters back in August, beating Michael van Gerwen in the final

"At the start of the year I struggled; coming off the Premier League on a Thursday all in the lights, then you walk into Barnsley on a Saturday and it's not so extravagant. That was a big change.

"It's been a gruelling year, less time at home and it's the most time I've spent away from my kids this year. It's been massive really. I think it affects you with that time away, that sometimes you can't always see the positives.

"When I won the worlds, obviously my practice regime went down with the media in January. I went to the Masters and I practised three days for it in the whole of January since playing the World Championship.

"That was difficult in fairness. I've had moments of brilliance but on my busier weeks when I haven't had my practice regime, it is hard-work," he admitted.

At the end of the day, you've got to be ready. It's the biggest competition of the year and you go in there and everyone wants to win it. Cross on the World Championship

Next on the agenda for the 28-year-old is the European Championship in Dortmund, and he's hoping to use that as a springboard for the World Championship.

When asked by the Darts Show panel whether he'd be ready for his title defence at the Alexandra Palace, Cross said: "I haven't got a doubt in my head.

"At the end of the day, you've got to be ready. It's the biggest competition of the year and you go in there and everyone wants to win it.

"I definitely believe I am going to be right. Like I said, I'll get the rest of this week with these new darts and hopefully have them fully-fledged and go out and get some results.

The former electrician admits the weight of expectation as world champion increases scrutiny, but he's hoping that the flurry of major televised events can see him regain last year's 'perfect' rhythm.

"When you win the Worlds, everyone expects a little bit more which is fair enough, but just the first crack of a whole year doing all the World Series and the Premier League; it adds up.

"I always say to myself: 'It will be alright. It's going to be easy,' because I always tell myself that. As long as I do the right things for me, I can go in there and win anything," Cross said.

"It's nice now because all the tournaments flow nicely. You get your bit of time at home and then you go away again.

"We've got the Europeans this week, get a nice little result there- I'm going there to win that, and then keep flowing in and out. It's a nice little regime at this time of year. Last year I had it perfect so that will be the plan this year."

Darts season is in full swing and continues on Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in November and the World Championships, which get underway from the iconic Alexandra Palace on December 13.

