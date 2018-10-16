Michael van Gerwen opens European Championship bid against Paul Nicholson

Michael van Gerwen will bid to win a fifth straight European Championship title

Michael van Gerwen will begin his bid to win a fifth straight European Championship title against Paul Nicholson, after the field and draw for the 32-player event was confirmed.

Reigning European Champion Van Gerwen, who has won the past four titles in a brilliant unbeaten run since 2014, will be the top seed as he bids to scoop the £100,000 top prize once again.

The Dutchman claimed an amazing eighth European Tour title of 2018 on Sunday night, meaning that he took home £207,000 across the 13 tournaments this year.

Paul 'The Asset' Nicholson will look to end the domination of Van Gerwen in Dortmund

Van Gerwen's first round opponent in Dortmund will be Nicholson, the former Players Championship finals winner who has qualified for his first European Championship since 2013.

With the leading 32 players from the European Tour Order of Merit qualifying for the European Championship, the European Darts Trophy saw a tense conclusion to the battle to claim Dortmund spots.

Runs to the quarter-finals for Jelle Klaasen and semi-finals for Richard North were enough to see them move into the top 32, at the expense of Andy Boulton and Darius Labanauskas.

This year's European Championship will be held from October 25-28 as the tournament returns to Germany, with Dortmund's Westfalenhalle hosting the world's top stars.

Session Schedule

Thursday October 25

(8pm local time, 7pm UK time)

First Round x8

Friday October 26

Afternoon Session (1.45pm local time, 12.45pm UK time)

First Round x8

Evening Session (8pm local time, 7pm UK time)

Second Round x4

Saturday October 28

(8pm local time, 7pm UK time)

Second Round x4

Sunday October 29

Afternoon Session (1.45pm local time, 12.45pm UK time)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (8pm local time, 7pm UK time)

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

First Round - Best of 11 legs

Second Round - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

