PODCAST: The Darts Show Episode 2

Episode Two of The Darts Show podcast is available to download now with Colin Lloyd joining us in the studio, plus interviews with Michael van Gerwen and Steve Beaton.

A busy week of tungsten action in Dublin ended with MvG claiming his fourth World Grand Prix title, so we took the opportunity to catch up with him.

So join us for episode two where Michael Bridge again takes the wheel and is joined by Sky Sports Darts Editor Paul Prenderville and Lloyd for some proper insight!

Colin Lloyd- the former Matchplay and Grand Prix champion, as well former world No 1, talks TV titles, reminisces on his career, chats about what he is up to now, and answers your questions.

Michael van Gerwen - the current world No 1 reflects on another title, his 18th for the season, and tells the rest of the darts world that he is not done yet for 2018.

Steve Beaton - the Bronzed Adonis is on the phone as we talk about how he is still producing his very best following (another) shock win over Rob Cross at the Citywest and, he plans for a busy final few months of the season.

Darts season is in full swing and continues on Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in November and the World Championships, which get underway from the iconic Alexandra Palace on December 13.

