Barry Hearn pays tribute to Tommy Cox after the death of the PDC's co-founder

"I can honestly say that Tommy was one of the primary reasons why I got involved in darts."

Last Updated: 14/11/18 1:56pm

The PDC confirmed the death of co-founder Tommy Cox on Wednesday
Chairman Barry Hearn has led the tributes after the PDC announced the death of co-founder Tommy Cox on Wednesday.

Cox was fundamental to the sport's growth, using his role as a players' manager at the time to join forces with Dick Allix, John Markovic and 14 players, including Phil Taylor and Rod Harrington, to lead the breakaway from the BDO in 1993.

Together they formed the World Darts Council (WDC) which has gone on to become the PDC and Cox was a key component in establishing the circuit as it exists today, particular in his role as Tournament Director for more than 20 years.

Alongside Allix, the PDC inducted Cox into their Hall of Fame in 2010 and five years later, in 2015, Cox retired but remained a familiar and friendly face on the circuit.

Cox's son Neil revealed the news on social media that his father had passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer aged 72 on Wednesday morning and the outpouring from the sport's stars past and present was swift.

Dick Allix (l) and Tommy Cox (r) were awarded a place in the PDC's Hall of Fame in 2010
Barry Hearn added his thoughts, paying a warm tribute to Cox and his role in darts' development and the key role he played in bringing Hearn on board.

"This is an extremely sad day for us all at the PDC," said Chairman Barry Hearn. "Tommy's contribution to our formation can never be understated and will never be forgotten.

"He was known and respected throughout the sport and I know that he was proud of the worldwide growth of the PDC since he stood shoulder to shoulder with Dick and the players during darts' split.

"I can honestly say that Tommy was one of the primary reasons why I got involved in darts. He encouraged me to get into the sport and it's something I'll never forget.

"Although he had retired, Tommy was still involved in darts in recent years and will be sadly missed."

