Barry Hearn pays tribute to Tommy Cox after the death of the PDC's co-founder

The PDC confirmed the death of co-founder Tommy Cox on Wednesday

Chairman Barry Hearn has led the tributes after the PDC announced the death of co-founder Tommy Cox on Wednesday.

Cox was fundamental to the sport's growth, using his role as a players' manager at the time to join forces with Dick Allix, John Markovic and 14 players, including Phil Taylor and Rod Harrington, to lead the breakaway from the BDO in 1993.

Sad news this morning heard of the passing of @TommyCox_PDC thoughts are with his family RIP Tom. — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) November 14, 2018

A very sad day losing a good friend in Tommy Cox, he stood fast to help form the WDC/PDC, we all owe him alot. RIP Tom. — Rod Harrington (@rod180) November 14, 2018

So sad to hear the news that my long time friend Tommy Cox has passed away. Without Tommy the @OfficialPDC would not be what it is today. My thoughts go out to his wife Norma, his children and the rest of the Cox family at this tragic time. He will be greatly missed #riptommy — Dennis Priestley (@denpriestley180) November 14, 2018

Together they formed the World Darts Council (WDC) which has gone on to become the PDC and Cox was a key component in establishing the circuit as it exists today, particular in his role as Tournament Director for more than 20 years.

Alongside Allix, the PDC inducted Cox into their Hall of Fame in 2010 and five years later, in 2015, Cox retired but remained a familiar and friendly face on the circuit.

Cox's son Neil revealed the news on social media that his father had passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer aged 72 on Wednesday morning and the outpouring from the sport's stars past and present was swift.

Dick Allix (l) and Tommy Cox (r) were awarded a place in the PDC's Hall of Fame in 2010

Rest in peace, Tommy. https://t.co/IqWzoLliFt — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) November 14, 2018

RIP @TommyCox_PDC our thoughts go out to all your family. What you did for darts will never be forgotten. — Gary Anderson (@GaryAnderson180) November 14, 2018

Just heard about the passing of Tommy Cox. Can’t believe it. Such a nice man who brought the PDC where it is today and whose knowledge made the game better and better. Really sad day for darts. RIP Tommy🙏🏻 — Raymond v Barneveld (@Raybar180) November 14, 2018

Barry Hearn added his thoughts, paying a warm tribute to Cox and his role in darts' development and the key role he played in bringing Hearn on board.

"This is an extremely sad day for us all at the PDC," said Chairman Barry Hearn. "Tommy's contribution to our formation can never be understated and will never be forgotten.

"He was known and respected throughout the sport and I know that he was proud of the worldwide growth of the PDC since he stood shoulder to shoulder with Dick and the players during darts' split.

"I can honestly say that Tommy was one of the primary reasons why I got involved in darts. He encouraged me to get into the sport and it's something I'll never forget.

"Although he had retired, Tommy was still involved in darts in recent years and will be sadly missed."

So sad that one of the most important people in darts history, Tommy Cox, has passed away.



Tommy was one of the founders of the PDC and its Tournament Director for many years.



Darts wouldn't be where it is today without his involvement and we will miss him terribly. RIP Tommy. — Matthew Porter (@MattPorter_PDC) November 14, 2018

Very sorry to hear the sad news this morning of Tommy Cox’s passing. When the split from the BDO happened, Tommy was instrumental in forming the PDC. His belief has given me the opportunity to do what I do today. My thoughts & prayers are with the Cox family. RIP Tommy x — Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) November 14, 2018

Very sad to hear that Tommy Cox has passed away. My thoughts to Norma and family at this time xx — ColinJawsLloyd (@ColinJawsLloyd) November 14, 2018