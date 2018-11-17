Anastasia Dobromyslova wins women's qualifier to seal place at PDC World Darts Championships

Anastasia Dobromyslova will feature at the PDC World Championship next month

Anastasia Dobromyslova booked a return to Alexandra Palace by winning Saturday's Rest of the World women's World Championship qualifier in Dusseldorf.

A field of 82 players from more than 15 different countries assembled in at the Maritim Hotel in Germany and it was Dobromyslova who emerged victorious thanks to a 6-0 whitewash over Germany's Silvia Dolores Keller in the final.

Dobromyslova was the last woman to feature at the PDC World Championships, losing in the preliminary round in 2009 and she will be back to enter at the first-round stage this year, guaranteeing herself a minimum of £7,500 in the process.

A high-quality line-up saw four nations represented in the last four, Dobromyslova saw off Japan's Mikuru Suzuki in the first semi-final before Keller accounted for Portugal's Neuza Beatriz da Cunha Araujo to set up the final where the Russian excelled.

Earlier this year the PDC announced a new look to an expanded World Championships that would guarantee female players two places at the event via two qualifiers.

Dobromyslova, a three-time BDO women's champion, triumphed in the Rest of the World contest on Saturday evening in Germany while the UK Qualifier takes place in Milton Keynes next Sunday with 145 players already entered.

As well as Dobromyslova, Gayl King has also previously competed in the World Championship, while Deta Hedman competed regularly on the PDC circuit and, more recently, Lakeside champion Lisa Ashton has played on the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour.

Ashton and Hedman are joined by Lorraine Winstanley and Fallon Sharrock among the names expected to battle it out to join Dobromyslova at the Worlds, which get underway on December 13.

Quarter-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 4-1 Sayaka Kameo

Anastasia Dobromyslova 4-1 Karolina Podgorska

Neuza Beatriz da Cunha Araujo 4-0 Marjolein Noijens

Silvia Dolores Keller 4-2 Dana Verhaegen

Semi-Finals

Anastasia Dobromyslova 5-2 Mikuru Suzuki

Silvia Dolores Keller 5-2 Neuza Beatriz da Cunha Araujo

Final

Anastasia Dobromyslova 6-0 Silvia Dolores Keller

