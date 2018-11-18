Gary Anderson beats Michael van Gerwen in Grand Slam semi-final

0:59 Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price reached the final of the Grand Slam of Darts Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price reached the final of the Grand Slam of Darts

Gary Anderson ended Michael van Gerwen's three-year reign as Grand Slam of Darts champion with a superb 16-12 victory in Wolverhampton.

Anderson, a semi-finalist in each of the last two years, headed into the last four as the only man without a defeat this week in Wolverhampton and he emerged victorious from the battle between the two men widely regarded as the best in the game.

The Scot has already ended waits for the UK Open and the World Matchplay this year and he will now get the chance to claim a first Grand Slam crown having halted Van Gerwen's charge to win in Wolverhampton for a fourth year in succession.

Anderson will play Price in Sunday night's showpiece after the Welshman produced a brilliant performance to beat Mensur Suljovic and reach his second major individual final.

The Iceman trailed 10-5 to a sensational performance from Suljovic, who was averaging more than 106 and hitting 70 per cent of his doubles, but as the Austrian's level dipped, Price took full advantage winning 11 of the last 13 legs for a brilliant 16-12 victory.

Live Darts Live on

Gary Anderson 16-12 Michael van Gerwen

1:40 Gary Anderson gives his reaction after beating Michael van Gerwen to reach the final of the Grand Slam of Darts Gary Anderson gives his reaction after beating Michael van Gerwen to reach the final of the Grand Slam of Darts

Anderson may be ranked fourth in the world but he gave himself a chance of yet another major title this year with a superb performance and 103 average to see off Van Gerwen and keep the Dutchman waiting for a 20th title of the year.

Van Gerwen took the opening session, a 12-dart break gave the Dutchman the early initiative which he consolidated with a 13-dart hold before Anderson rattled in the first of his big finishes.

A 113 in the fifth leg was the highlight of a burst that took him into a 5-4 lead from a 3-1 deficit. It was the Scot looking the more ruthless on the treble but missed chances to break in the 12th and 14th legs which allowed Van Gerwen to stay within a leg.

0:20 Van Gerwen's 124 wasn't enough to halt Anderson's charge to the finish line Van Gerwen's 124 wasn't enough to halt Anderson's charge to the finish line

Anderson's superb 112 took him into the break with an 8-7 lead and the 2011 runner-up pinned double eight to establish his first two-leg advantage that quickly became three with a 13-dart hold.

MvG stopped the rot but only after Anderson missed a dart at tops for what would have been a breathtaking 140, but the world No 4 returned with a sensational 118 to maintain his lead.

Anderson missed a dart for a four-leg lead allowing Van Gerwen to pin double 10 and he returned inspired from the interval to level the contest at 11-11. An 11-dart leg saw the world No 1 break throw thanks to a fine 100 finish and he followed it up with a spellbinding 124 for a third successive leg.

0:13 Anderson's spectacular 105 checkout was one of five huge finishes Anderson's spectacular 105 checkout was one of five huge finishes

But rather than power down the stretch it was Anderson who hit the front again, taking advantage of five missed darts at double from MvG to go two clear once again.

A pair of double tops gave him a brilliant 105 as he kept his foot on the gas and a routine 56 check-out took him within a leg of the final which he sealed with a fifth 100+ finish of the contest.

Gerwyn Price 16-12 Mensur Suljovic

1:57 Gerwyn Price battled back to reach his second individual major final Gerwyn Price battled back to reach his second individual major final

Price edged a thrilling first semi-final but only after weathering a relentless start from Suljovic, who edged the first session and then pushed his average beyond 105 for a 6-2 lead.

Price roared back with a 14-dart leg and then a clinical 96 check-out to stay in touch at 6-4 and it was that dogged determination that kept him in the contest - a brilliant 170 drew him within two until Suljovic put on the afterburners once again.

0:28 Suljovic hit the front early with some sensational finishing Suljovic hit the front early with some sensational finishing

As well as a rocketing average, a remarkable 77 per cent check-out record saw The Gentle into the interval with a 10-5 lead before the tide turned.

Having hit 10 of 13 darts at his double, Suljovic missed his next six at the outer ring, including four for an 11-5 lead, allowing Price to reel off four legs in succession and closing to within one of his opponent.

0:35 Price pinned the biggest of all the finishes with a superb 170 Price pinned the biggest of all the finishes with a superb 170

Suljovic needed all three darts but pinched the leg before the final interval to move 11-9 in front but a missed dart for 13-9 proved pivotal as Price took out a near-perfect 10-dart leg to reduce the deficit to a single leg once again.

With Suljovic missing a dart for a 156 finish, Price to levelled and when Suljovic missed another for a 117 kill, Price hit the front for the first time at 13-12 and then raced to the finish line, taking out 100 to seal a memorable comeback.

The Grand Slam of Darts reaches its conclusion on Sunday night on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm before attention switches to the World Championship.

The draw takes place on Monday November 26, live on Sky Sports News while coverage from Alexandra Palace kicks off with a preview show at 6pm on Thursday December 13.

Keep up to date with the news as the tungsten enters its busiest time of year with the PDC World Championships just around the corner get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation@SkySportsDarts