PODCAST: The Darts Show Episode 5

The latest edition of The Darts Show podcast features Wayne Mardle, Colin Lloyd and Anastasia Dobromyslova

Michael Bridge, Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville are in the studio to start the countdown to the World Championship and reflect on an epic Grand Slam of Darts.

Gerwyn Price became a major champion but that was only half the story as the Welshman and Gary Anderson duked it out in one of the most controversial finals the sport has seen.

We will get the expert's verdict on what went down on the Wolverhampton as Wayne and Colin offer their perspective on the boundaries - here's what else you can expect this week........

Anastasia Dobromyslova - the winner of the first ever women's qualifier is on the phone as Ana reflects on a brilliant showing in Dusseldorf and looks ahead to an Alexandra Palace return

Wayne Mardle - Sky Sports' pundit has plenty to say on the Price-Anderson incident and we also get Hawaii 501's thoughts on Raymond van Barneveld as the doyen of Dutch darts announces a last year on the tour.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws is back in the studio too and as well as all this week's talking points he waxes lyrical on his prediction of a nine-darter at the Grand Slam.

Attention now switches to the World Championship with 16 days of coverage, kicking off with a live preview show from Alexandra Palace at 6pm on Thursday, December 13. The draw takes place on Monday, November 26, live on Sky Sports News.

