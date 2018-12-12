WATCH: The weird and wonderful at the World Darts Championship

3:36 Take a look at some funny, shocking and memorable moments from the World Darts Championship Take a look at some funny, shocking and memorable moments from the World Darts Championship

The World Darts Championship gets underway on Thursday night, so ahead of this year's extravaganza we've compiled some of the most weird and memorable moments in the tournament's history.

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, with plenty of fun and festivities in store at the Alexandra Palace.

Rob Cross is bidding to retain the title he won in fairy-tale fashion on debut twelve months ago, although he could potentially face Jeffrey de Zwaan on the opening night.

Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson are both targeting a third World Championship crown, while Raymond van Barneveld is set to make his 27th and penultimate World Championship appearance.

It's a tournament etched in history that never fails to deliver, and if recent years are anything to go by, there will be no shortage of thrills and spills!

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to take a look at some of the most entertaining moments from the World Darts Championship.

