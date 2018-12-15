Beer thrown on Michael van Gerwen at World Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen's opening match at the World Darts Championship was delayed after beer was thrown at the world No 1 at Alexandra Palace.

Van Gerwen was the headline act of the evening session, where the 29-year-old began his bid for a third world title in the sold-out venue against England's Alan Tabern.

1:03 A quick wrap up of all the action from day three's evening session of the World Darts Championship. A quick wrap up of all the action from day three's evening session of the World Darts Championship.

Tabern made his way to the stage first but was left waiting several minutes after the unsavoury incident at the back of the walk-on area, where Van Gerwen was waiting to be introduced to the sell-out crowd.

Van Gerwen and his neighbouring security guard were left covered in beer thrown by a spectator, who was immediately removed from the venue, leaving the Dutchman having to go back outside of the main arena to change his shirt.

2:41 Van Gerwen says he has never experienced anything like it in his career Van Gerwen says he has never experienced anything like it in his career

Despite the hold-up in play for Van Gerwen being left visibly upset by the event, Van Gerwen was still able to post a 102.59 average on his way to a 3-1 victory and set up a third-round meeting with Max Hopp.

"It has never happened to me before," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports. "I didn't know how to react, I was so angry. What can you do? You can't do anything.

Van Gerwen will play Max Hopp in the next round

"The only thing I could do was change my shirt and wash my hands, as it was all over my arms. We throw darts with our hands and every little thing on your hands gives you a different feeling. It was quite difficult and I was a little bit emotional, but I'm glad I won this game."

Click on the video above to see the beer-throwing incident!

Live World Darts Championship Live on

You can follow every dart from every session of the World Darts Championships on Sky Sports Darts, check out the full schedule here. Also, follow us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews by heading to www.skysports.com/darts