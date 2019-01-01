VOTE: Darts moment of the year? Rob Cross and Michael van Gerwen in the running

Rob Cross holds aloft the PDC World Darts Championship trophy after beating Phil Taylor in a memorable final

We've picked six of the best moment from 2018 from Rob Cross winning the World Darts Championship to Gerwyn Price's controversial Grand Slam victory.

From electrician to world champion, Cross shocked the darting planet by winning the biggest title of them all at the start of 2018 with a remarkable journey at Alexandra Palace culminating with a victory over the retiring Phil Taylor in the final.

There's also Michael van Gerwen's classic Premier League clash against Gary Anderson in Aberdeen, as well as 'The Flying Scotsman's nine-dart finish at the World Matchplay. But was his epic final against Mensur Suljovic even better?

Let's not forget Dimitri van den Berg's nine-darter at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton as well as Welshman Price's highly-controversial final over Anderson.

You can follow every dart from the final of the World Darts Championships on Sky Sports Darts. You can also stay up to date with all the action behind the scenes by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews by heading to www.skysports.com/darts