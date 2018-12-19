Thursday at the World Darts Championship with Mensur Suljovic headlining

Mensur Suljovic is the headline action on Thursday at the World Darts Championship

Seventh-seed Mensur Suljovic headlines day eight of the World Darts Championship, where two-time winner Adrian Lewis, Stephen Bunting and Mervyn King are all in second-round action.

Colin Lloyd's One to Watch

"I don't think you can afford to miss Adrian Lewis v Ted Evetts. Adrian has had a tough time but I've spent some time with him lately at an exhibition and he was playing Dave Chisnall - he bashed him about with loads of 180s, the Adrian of old if you like.

"But he can't afford to look past Ted who played superbly well on the big stage for his first win up there, averaging in the 90's and playing some good stuff - he's seen as a bit of a rising star.

"Adrian needs this big stage, he's a back-to-back world champion so we know he can produce, but he needs to gets his juices flowing and a performance that shows he can compete with the very best."

Jermaine Wattimena v Michael Barnard (R2)

Wattimena could set up a meeting with Gary Anderson if he wins

Jermaine Wattimena kicks off Thursday's double session, with the Dutchman looking to set up a third-round clash with two-time world champion Gary Anderson.

The 29th seed has only registered one win from his five previous matches on the Alexandra Palace stage, while Barnard appears at the Worlds for the first time since 2009.

Barnard, the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner, survived six match darts in the opening round to edge past Jose de Sousa in a final-leg decider.

Alan Norris v Steve Lennon (R2)

Norris will look to power is way through to the next round

Alan 'Chuck' Norris, who is known for his power scoring, and has won three ranking titles since joining the PDC circuit in 2015.

The former Lakeside finalist and semi-finalist at the 2017 UK Open takes on the world No 38 from Ireland.

Carlow native Lennon safely navigated his way through his opening match against Australia's James Bailey with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night and now has his sights set on upsetting Norris.

Stephen Bunting v Luke Humphries (R2)

Bunting will be hoping to avoid an early exit at Ally Pally

Former BDO world champion Stephen Bunting will be aiming to avoid another early exit when he faces the PDC Development Tour Order of Merit leader.

Bunting has crashed out at the last-64 stage on each of the previous two years and hasn't reached the third round at Alexandra Palace since his run to the quarter-finals during his rookie appearance in 2015.

The 18th seed will face a tough test against Humphries, a three-time winner in 2018, who fired a 97.58 average on his way to an impressive straight-sets win over Adam Hunt on Sunday.

Steve Beaton v Chris Dobey (R2)

Beaton is finding his best form at the age of 54

Steve Beaton rounds off the afternoon session as the 54-year-old begins his World Championship against Chris Dobey in an intriguing all-English contest.

The 'Bronzed Adonis', bidding to reach the last-32 for the fourth consecutive year, has made three semi-final appearances on the PDC Pro Tour in 2018, while Dobey impressed in front of the TV cameras earlier this year with a quarter-final finish at the Players Championship finals.

Dobey only dropped two legs as he cruised past Russia's Boris Koltsov 3-0 in his opening match of the tournament, with a third-round meeting with Vincent van der Voort awaiting the winner.

Cristo Reyes v Rowby-John Rodriguez (R2)

Reyes could face Rob Cross in the third round should he win

Cristo Reyes has the chance to book a third-round meeting with defending champion Rob Cross, who he defeated in the Players Championship Finals at Minehead last month.

Reyes has struggled in 2018 and hasn't got beyond the last-16 in any tournament, with defeat against Rowby-John Rodriguez likely to see the Spaniard drop outside the top 32 on the Order of Merit.

Rodriguez secured his first Ally Pally win at the fourth attempt by seeing off Ricky Evans in the opening round, with the Austrian looking to get beyond the last-64 for the first time in his career.

Mervyn King v Jan Dekker (R2)

Dekker was close to being knocked out by Lisa Ashton before prevailing

Jan Dekker was given an almighty fright before ending the hopes of women's BDO world champion Lisa Ashton in the first round.

His reward is a tie against 52-year-old King, who is a two-time former Lakeside finalist, and a 2009 PDC semi-finalist.

The King claimed his first PDC title in almost four years with a 6-2 win over James Wade in the final of Players Championship in June.

0:41 Watch Dekker end the hopes of Lisa Ashton... Watch Dekker end the hopes of Lisa Ashton...

Adrian Lewis v Ted Evetts (R2)

Can Aidy Lewis find some of his old form which saw him become a two-time World Champion?

Two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis opens his bid for a third Ally Pally title against 'Super Ted'.

'Jackpot' has failed to hit the heights which won him back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012, and faces a player in Evetts who defeated Simon Stevenson 3-0 in the previous round.

Lewis and Gary Anderson met in the final of the World Darts Championship in which 'Jackpot' threw a nine-darter in the opening exchanges. Was this the greatest set of darts ever? Lewis and Gary Anderson met in the final of the World Darts Championship in which 'Jackpot' threw a nine-darter in the opening exchanges. Was this the greatest set of darts ever?

Mensur Suljovic v Ryan Searle (R2)

Suljovic is a crowd-favourite and has a chance of making good progress at the tournament

Former Champions League winner Mensur Suljovic will be hot favourite to make it through to the third-round a potential clash with James Wilson.

The Austrian crowd favourite has won the German Masters and Danish Open this year, as well as reaching the final of the World Matchplay where he lost out in an epic to Gary Anderson.

Debutant Searle defeated Stephen Burton 3-0 and now the Wellington thrower, seeded 70, now has a chance of causing a major shock.

The second round concludes on Friday, with new Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price and 2018 European Tour event winners Ian White and Jonny Clayton taking to the stage.

