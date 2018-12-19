Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte hits Alexandra Palace at World Darts Championship

2:45 Dillian Whyte got a taste of Ally Pally at the World Darts Championship Dillian Whyte got a taste of Ally Pally at the World Darts Championship

Where better to practise your ring walk than Alexandra Palace and in front of thousands of screaming fans.

Dillian Whyte headed to north London on Tuesday night at the Darts World Championships ahead of Saturday's heavyweight rematch with Derek Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Ally Pally is not as big as The O2 arena, but 'The Body Snatcher' was blown away by the reaction when he gave a sneak preview of the ring walk boxing fans will see at the weekend.

After his rousing entrance, Whyte was asked how we was with four days until another Chisora showdown.

"There's two of us in the ring and you guys will see a different Dillian Whyte," he said.

"I'm more mature, stronger and more mentally prepared. He's going to get knocked out this time."

Whyte also revealed how he fared with his first time throwing the arrows backstage.

Hit the video above to see Whyte's glorious entrance at Ally Pally.

